Patch 21 - 1500 new Apocalypse Assets & an ingame PDF Viewer

Ever wanted to simulate a post-apocalyptic word, a nuclear disaster or and abandoned city?

Normal guns too boring for you? Create all this and more with this Apocalyptic patch!

From over engineered mad-max style vehicles, to over grown buildings, Weapons & attachments, there's over 1500 new assets to play with!

We've also include a handy dandy PDF viewer in game to get useful documents without having to tab in and out of the game.

We also Added, tweaked and fixed the following:

Tint all children button.

Lock all children button.

Snapping on X and Y is set to true by default. ( X still toggles this)

still toggles this) Added a buffer to all ui windows to allow moving from the sides and bottom

Browser input now googles if a website with the given address is not found.

File browser now has the Template folder and Downloads folders added to the shortcuts.

After selecting an entity in play mode you can now right click -> move here.

Increase camera WASD Speed.

Handful of minor tweaks and fixes

