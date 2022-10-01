 Skip to content

Bastide update for 1 October 2022

Patch notes. Version 0.4.12

  • Added destruction sound for destroying a building using its building hud.

  • Improved system for tree growth to be more dynamic.

  • Removed a few scenery trees inside the playable border. Scenery trees are meant for outside the border and are non-interactable.

  • Fixed issue with trees not being able to grow when loading a save (I believe there are 1 or 2 other issues to fix relating to tree growth).

  • Fixed an issue with tree growth where random trees could be skipped each check.

  • Fixed issue with tavern hud sounds.

  • Fixed issue with brewery hud sounds.

  • Fixed issue with mine hud sounds.

  • Fixed issue with school hud sounds.

  • Fixed issue with cobbler hud sounds.

  • Fixed issue with herbalist hud sounds.

  • Fixed issue with market hud sounds.

