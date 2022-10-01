Patch notes. Version 0.4.12

Added destruction sound for destroying a building using its building hud.

Improved system for tree growth to be more dynamic.

Removed a few scenery trees inside the playable border. Scenery trees are meant for outside the border and are non-interactable.

Fixed issue with trees not being able to grow when loading a save (I believe there are 1 or 2 other issues to fix relating to tree growth).

Fixed an issue with tree growth where random trees could be skipped each check.

Fixed issue with tavern hud sounds.

Fixed issue with brewery hud sounds.

Fixed issue with mine hud sounds.

Fixed issue with school hud sounds.

Fixed issue with cobbler hud sounds.

Fixed issue with herbalist hud sounds.