- Added a "Require Confirmation For Partial Refunds" setting that when disabled will no longer require you to hold the Ctrl key when deconstructing parts that give partial refunds.
- Reduced the Mining Laser's fire threshold angle from 1.0 to 0.25 degrees.
- Bugfix: It was possible to get stuck in a permanent "wanted" state.
- Bugfix: Crash when viewing stats for the Disruptor in Russian.
- Bugfix: Crash when loading a saved Career mode game in multiplayer and then opening the settings.
- Bugfix: Crash if the player selects a custom starter ship for a new Career game and then the ship is deleted or renamed before starting. An in-game error message will now be shown instead.
- Bugfix: Crew transferring resources between ships could get stuck "oscillating" between jobs.
- Bugfix: Copy/pasting and then flipping an Ion Prism that was targeting a point in space would result in the flipped prism targeting the incorrect point.
- Bugfix: Preview sprites for mirrored doors were being shown in the incorrect location.
Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 1 October 2022
Beta Update 2022.09.30
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update