Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 1 October 2022

Beta Update 2022.09.30

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a "Require Confirmation For Partial Refunds" setting that when disabled will no longer require you to hold the Ctrl key when deconstructing parts that give partial refunds.
  • Reduced the Mining Laser's fire threshold angle from 1.0 to 0.25 degrees.
  • Bugfix: It was possible to get stuck in a permanent "wanted" state.
  • Bugfix: Crash when viewing stats for the Disruptor in Russian.
  • Bugfix: Crash when loading a saved Career mode game in multiplayer and then opening the settings.
  • Bugfix: Crash if the player selects a custom starter ship for a new Career game and then the ship is deleted or renamed before starting. An in-game error message will now be shown instead.
  • Bugfix: Crew transferring resources between ships could get stuck "oscillating" between jobs.
  • Bugfix: Copy/pasting and then flipping an Ion Prism that was targeting a point in space would result in the flipped prism targeting the incorrect point.
  • Bugfix: Preview sprites for mirrored doors were being shown in the incorrect location.

