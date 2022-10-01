Playtest v0.9.2 (Playtest closes on Oct 4th!)

Hello everyone, we have been really happy with the feedback from our players, and thank you all for trying out the game. The playtest is about to get a bunch of new people as we expand it out to those requesting access.

If you have feedback or find any bugs be sure to let us know in the Steam forums or our Discord server.

Artful Games Discord Invite: https://discord.gg/scADyZSDWK

Byte Lynx Playtest v0.9.2 changelog

We now have a subreddit, if you've got any cool plays/recordings/gameplay feel free to share it there. link: https://www.reddit.com/r/ByteLynx/

Added ping trails to some levels to better indicate where to go or where you're being attacked from.

Added Teleport visual effect to some levels where that happens.

Added Inspect action (The mysterious purple button)

Bugs: