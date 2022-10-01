 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Byte Lynx Playtest update for 1 October 2022

Playtest v0.9.2 (Playtest closes on Oct 4th!)

Share · View all patches · Build 9631126 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, we have been really happy with the feedback from our players, and thank you all for trying out the game. The playtest is about to get a bunch of new people as we expand it out to those requesting access.

If you have feedback or find any bugs be sure to let us know in the Steam forums or our Discord server.
Artful Games Discord Invite: https://discord.gg/scADyZSDWK

Byte Lynx Playtest v0.9.2 changelog

  • We now have a subreddit, if you've got any cool plays/recordings/gameplay feel free to share it there. link: https://www.reddit.com/r/ByteLynx/
  • Added ping trails to some levels to better indicate where to go or where you're being attacked from.
  • Added Teleport visual effect to some levels where that happens.
  • Added Inspect action (The mysterious purple button)
  • Added ping trails to some levels to better indicate where to go or where you're being attacked from.

Bugs:

  • bug: Fixed issue with Surger Blocked movement preview being on edge of the screen.
  • bug: Fixed Ray dealing the incorrect amount of damage.
  • bug: Fixed several issues with laser when your kingpin dies.
  • bug: Fixed audio issue with demolish and Ray SFX.
  • bug: Load screen buttons weren't making noise.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2067521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link