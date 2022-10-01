Lone King v3.19: This time it's finished(?)

Sounds:
- Hunter added sound effects for ramming hit and kill
Gameplay:
- Hunter glaive fixed going backwards if target was too close- by giving it a minimum range
- Fixed enemy units crashing the game when clicking on them
Menus:
- Equipment Blueprints added for Saviour, Templar, Reaper, Hunter
- Difficulty menu, health, and turn limit sliders added to story mode options
- Sliders now show a clearer version of the value in their title
GUI:
- Story message log fixed not showing when there was only one story message
Story:
- Wraith last mission fixed ending if one non-boss enemy remains
Changed files in this update