 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lone King update for 1 October 2022

Lone King v3.19: This time it's finished(?)

Share · View all patches · Build 9631124 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sounds:

  • Hunter added sound effects for ramming hit and kill

Gameplay:

  • Hunter glaive fixed going backwards if target was too close- by giving it a minimum range
  • Fixed enemy units crashing the game when clicking on them

Menus:

  • Equipment Blueprints added for Saviour, Templar, Reaper, Hunter
  • Difficulty menu, health, and turn limit sliders added to story mode options
  • Sliders now show a clearer version of the value in their title

GUI:

  • Story message log fixed not showing when there was only one story message

Story:

  • Wraith last mission fixed ending if one non-boss enemy remains

Changed files in this update

Lone King Content Depot 1344951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link