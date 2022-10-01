Minor update

Enabled full Target/Street crime calculation.

Another mind and Another body are now one-use only.

It's now possible to drink too much Snake Kick.

Made getting new pimping territory slightly easier if you don't currently have much.

Made some tweaks to Your girls.

Made some tweaks to Roll call.

Made is slightly easier to increase Slums street girls/Quality.

You're now more likely to get territory if you win a pimp war.

There's a new access code for pimps.

Get in in the pimps channel in our Discord server.

The Equipment * devices slot is now part of outfits.

New artwork.

The adult content pack has been updated.

Check Discord for details.

Fixed a problem with being pick pocketed.

Fixed being reminded about a Covedale exam when your course doesn't have one.

Fixed a problem with fast sorting Feelgood spikes.

Fixed only being able to equip one item at a time in Vehicle controls.

Fixed employer job details not showing up on On a job.

Fixed a possible bug with Irene getting stuck as a companion.

Fixed a new problem with Willow not appearing after the early part of Plastic dreams.

Fixed a bug in Roll call that made "Floods of tears" appear too often.

Fixed a bug with access codes that meant that they could get applied to an additional character.

Fixed some inconsistencies with Interstate bar opening times.

Fixed a problem with A guard at your door appearing constantly in prison.

Fixed a potential problem with the forgotten password form.

More typos fixed; thanks for the reports!