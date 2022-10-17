Sunday Gold Hotfix 1

Oi, mates!

We have been busy working on some fixes, so you can have the best possible experience of Sunday Gold.

Have a gander at them here:

Debug and bug fixing

Fixed a few typos in the loc.

Place the correct portrait for a guard when exiting the secret room (wrong gender voice/portrait combination).

Fixed auto-save screen closing too soon before starting a new game.

Prevented spamming Continue button in Game Over screen.

Cleaned up dialogue screen closing method.

Cleaned up combat exiting from the pause menu.

Adjustment of the instructions of the hacking mini-game.

Increased the level cap to 15.

Combat balancing

Adjustments to Ruth in Chapters 1 and 2 (HP, damage, attack patterns).

Adjustments to Sunday Gold in Chapter 2 (HP, damage, attack patterns).

Adjustments to Kenny in Chapter 3 (HP, damage, attack patterns).

Changes to the Overload skill (making it inflict damage in a range instead of a percentage of total health of the target).

Adding immunities to stuns for all bosses.

Changing attacks against enemies resistant to the type of damage to inflict 80% damage instead of 50%.

Quality of life improvements

Changed the sprinkler to stay on when the turn ends in the lab in Chapter 2.

Added the Magic Fingers action on the Bionic Shelves in the lab in Chapter 2 (Only instances of hacks that did not have the Magic Fingers alternative).

And, even better, Sunday Gold is available to purchase on Steam right now!