Update 1.5.2

Windless Woods Patch 1.5.2

Hey everyone! We planned to have a small patch to address Windless Woods update bugs on the 26th, but we ended up doing an emergency patch to address big issues earlier. And with the big things mostly out of the way, we wanted to spend a bit of extra time working out a lot of the other, smaller bugs with this update.

We heard you guys weren't happy with healing with the new magic system and we wanted to course correct as much as possible without compromising our vision for the new magic system.

The new magic system fixes a few major issues with the old system. One of these was the absolute cheese tactic of healing yourself over and over to level your life skill. Adding a magic resource fixed that, but we ran out of time to get all the cool healing spells we would have liked into the update, and we definitely failed at balancing the ONE tome we did get in.

This update addresses that by introducing two new healing spells and balances all the spell tomes way better. I think I speak for the entire dev team when I say that we're way happy with the new balance and I have a feeling many of you are going to be switching to a mage build here soon.

To go along with the new spells we also added a new feature for casters that lets you attack quickly with your basic ranged attack and hold your attack button to begin charging your spell. This feel so fluid and fun to use that we just had to rush it out in an update for you.

Thank you for all your feedback! Enjoy the update and the patch notes:

New:

Staves can now perform ranged basic attacks even when a tome is equipped - single click to use a basic ranged attack; click and hold to cast your tome

Stablemaster at The Gate

Custom ports for dedicated servers

Direct IP connection for dedicated servers

Essential logging for dedicated servers

Overhaul of naming multiplayer servers to better customize your server

Servers can be “pinned” to the top of the list

Icons showing up to the left of the server have tooltips to show what they mean

Ping added to servers

Two new spell tomes - both healing!

Improved:

Ferry between Azura and Farmlands is much faster now by default

Added another anchor shrine near Jan and Borris

Default keybinds for the ammo wheel (previously was ctrl+scroll wheel) are now Q and E. Feel free to change this back or to whatever you’d like in the escape menu

Some quest items now can not be dropped to prevent losing them (will be adding this to all quest items eventually)

Various quests from previous zones corrected to the right zone

Timeless Rose trinket now shows what it does in the tool tip

The Lute has magic regen now

Focus affects spell damage

Adjusted collisions on staves basic healing projectile to make it easier to hit targets

Key bindings in the escape menu

Lightning Strike not hitting enemies correctly

Adjusted Healing Aura

Balanced all tomes currently in game

Stables now sell more companion snacks

Sen located in the Windless Woods no longer requires a second conversation to give you an item he wants to share

Multiplayer aspect of Treasure Hunter’s quest

Fixed: