Update 1.5.2

Windless Woods Patch 1.5.2
Hey everyone! We planned to have a small patch to address Windless Woods update bugs on the 26th, but we ended up doing an emergency patch to address big issues earlier. And with the big things mostly out of the way, we wanted to spend a bit of extra time working out a lot of the other, smaller bugs with this update.
We heard you guys weren't happy with healing with the new magic system and we wanted to course correct as much as possible without compromising our vision for the new magic system.
The new magic system fixes a few major issues with the old system. One of these was the absolute cheese tactic of healing yourself over and over to level your life skill. Adding a magic resource fixed that, but we ran out of time to get all the cool healing spells we would have liked into the update, and we definitely failed at balancing the ONE tome we did get in.
This update addresses that by introducing two new healing spells and balances all the spell tomes way better. I think I speak for the entire dev team when I say that we're way happy with the new balance and I have a feeling many of you are going to be switching to a mage build here soon.
To go along with the new spells we also added a new feature for casters that lets you attack quickly with your basic ranged attack and hold your attack button to begin charging your spell. This feel so fluid and fun to use that we just had to rush it out in an update for you.
Thank you for all your feedback! Enjoy the update and the patch notes:
New:
- Staves can now perform ranged basic attacks even when a tome is equipped - single click to use a basic ranged attack; click and hold to cast your tome
- Stablemaster at The Gate
- Custom ports for dedicated servers
- Direct IP connection for dedicated servers
- Essential logging for dedicated servers
- Overhaul of naming multiplayer servers to better customize your server
- Servers can be “pinned” to the top of the list
- Icons showing up to the left of the server have tooltips to show what they mean
- Ping added to servers
- Two new spell tomes - both healing!
Improved:
- Ferry between Azura and Farmlands is much faster now by default
- Added another anchor shrine near Jan and Borris
- Default keybinds for the ammo wheel (previously was ctrl+scroll wheel) are now Q and E. Feel free to change this back or to whatever you’d like in the escape menu
- Some quest items now can not be dropped to prevent losing them (will be adding this to all quest items eventually)
- Various quests from previous zones corrected to the right zone
- Timeless Rose trinket now shows what it does in the tool tip
- The Lute has magic regen now
- Focus affects spell damage
- Adjusted collisions on staves basic healing projectile to make it easier to hit targets
- Key bindings in the escape menu
- Lightning Strike not hitting enemies correctly
- Adjusted Healing Aura
- Balanced all tomes currently in game
- Stables now sell more companion snacks
- Sen located in the Windless Woods no longer requires a second conversation to give you an item he wants to share
- Multiplayer aspect of Treasure Hunter’s quest
Fixed:
- Fired the disgruntled postal worker hoarding everyone’s mail from Mo and Milo
- Removed debug lines from the spirit wolves spell
- Mage shield no longer drops through the ground
- When finishing the end of the storyline, the title given can now be received by respeaking to that same person in the Eyre (she forgot to give it to you when she said she was going to)
- Purifying weapons can now be added to collections without having to relog
- Sendu’s Gift now has crits
- The Eyre home blueprint has all the correct materials now
- No more debugging lines on the healing tome circle
- Some audio not being affected by your sound settings
- Removed unobtainable test weapon from collections
- Boar farming quest not recognizing the boar
- Can no longer buy things through walls in the Eyre
- Fixed walls at the Gate
- A few quest markers
- Storm Aura visuals last as long as the spell
- Stairs in the Druid Temple now act as they should
- Overgrown Pergola can now be placed
- Camera issues in the Archer Crypt
- You can no longer lose tomes by changing which one is equipped
- Purifying planks no longer gives you sword experience
- Can no longer get stuck on a log near Aldor’s house
- New mount no longer growls loudly over and over
- Various quests from Farmlands saying they were Windless Woods
- Bridge House Plans can now be placed again
- If you lose some special seeds from Fiora, you can talk to her to get them back
- Using the seedmaker for newer seeds now gives you the right wild seeds
- Dawn Chorus now works as intended
- For the second time, the ice cave quest has been fixed
- Pesky Ghost no longer restarts if talking to the NPC’s out of order
- Wonky stairs
- Rebel’s Revenge quest now properly works
- Corruption part 3 no longer restarts by doing things out of order
- Ray’s quest updated for better wording
- If you backed out of dialog during the Snail Search quest, you can return to pick your reward
- A Budding Romance quest where you couldn’t see the NPC
- Forged in Honey quest fixed up
- Using Chaos Splinters no longer causes a game crash
- Theodosia now gives the proper dialog
- Hunt for the Tome quest fixed up
- Crystals not respawning at the end of Corruption part 3
- Merchant at the Gate no longer shows you random stuff in your inventory in their sell menu
- Seals in Ramshackle will now only sell you the correct amounts of items to prevent issues in inventory
- Birdhouse furniture item can now be placed anywhere on a plot
- Can no longer hear the Lute from far away
