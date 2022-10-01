Early Access Content Pack 14: Corporate Takeover

We, for one, welcome our new insectoid overlords.
In this latest pack, you'll find the following new assets:
A bunch of Modern Office Props
- Giant Worm Mini
- 3 Insectoid Minis
- 1 Citizen mini
- 2 Chrome statue props
- Music track “Techno Mystics”
We also have a fix and an improvement to current content:
- Improved textures and meshes for the Tavern tileset
- Fixed Industrial ramp - now walkable
As for upcoming content, we’re currently experimenting with ships. This will take some time to get right, so meanwhile, keep an eye out for smaller packs in the coming weeks.
Once again, thank you all for your amazing support!
BouncyRock Team
NOTE: Some of the changes caused most assets to be rebuilt, hence the large download size. Apologies!
BUILD-ID: 9631049- Download Size: 2.2 GB
Changed files in this update