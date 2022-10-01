 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TaleSpire update for 1 October 2022

Early Access Content Pack 14: Corporate Takeover

Share · View all patches · Build 9631049 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


We, for one, welcome our new insectoid overlords.

In this latest pack, you'll find the following new assets:

A bunch of Modern Office Props

  • Giant Worm Mini
  • 3 Insectoid Minis
  • 1 Citizen mini
  • 2 Chrome statue props
  • Music track “Techno Mystics”

We also have a fix and an improvement to current content:

  • Improved textures and meshes for the Tavern tileset
  • Fixed Industrial ramp - now walkable

As for upcoming content, we’re currently experimenting with ships. This will take some time to get right, so meanwhile, keep an eye out for smaller packs in the coming weeks.

Once again, thank you all for your amazing support!
BouncyRock Team

NOTE: Some of the changes caused most assets to be rebuilt, hence the large download size. Apologies!

BUILD-ID: 9631049- Download Size: 2.2 GB

Changed files in this update

TaleSpire Depot Depot 720622
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link