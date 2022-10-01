Early Access Content Pack 14: Corporate Takeover

Share · View all patches · Build 9631049 · Last edited 1 October 2022 – 00:32:06 UTC by Wendy



We, for one, welcome our new insectoid overlords.

In this latest pack, you'll find the following new assets:

A bunch of Modern Office Props

Giant Worm Mini

3 Insectoid Minis

1 Citizen mini

2 Chrome statue props

Music track “Techno Mystics”

We also have a fix and an improvement to current content:

Improved textures and meshes for the Tavern tileset

Fixed Industrial ramp - now walkable

As for upcoming content, we’re currently experimenting with ships. This will take some time to get right, so meanwhile, keep an eye out for smaller packs in the coming weeks.

Once again, thank you all for your amazing support!

BouncyRock Team

NOTE: Some of the changes caused most assets to be rebuilt, hence the large download size. Apologies!

BUILD-ID: 9631049- Download Size: 2.2 GB