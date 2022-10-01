Dota 2 update for 1 October 2022
ClientVersion 5464
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Czech, English, Finnish, French, Greek, Hungarian, Norwegian, Portuguese, Spanish - Spain, Thai, Vietnamese, Bulgarian, Danish, Italian, Korean, Russian, Spanish - Latin America, Traditional Chinese, and Turkish
Cosmetics
- New Economy Item: b2ru Talent Sticker - TI 2022
English Localization
- DOTA_VoiceTextBanned_BehaviorScore:
Other players may be unable to hear you. The behavior score in the your last behavior report has fallen below %s1 and your communication privileges have been temporarily revoked.›
- DOTA_International2022_LastChanceQualifierTitle:
- DOTA_International2022_LastChanceQualifierStage:
- DOTA_BattlePass2022_Schedule_TheInternationalPred_Heading:
- DOTA_BattlePass2022_Schedule_TheInternationalPred_Description:
Abilities
- Battle Hunger: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/damage_per_second/0with value of
10 15 20 25
- Battle Hunger: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage_per_second/valuewith value of
10 15 20 25
- Battle Hunger: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage_per_second/CalculateSpellDamageTooltipwith value of
1
