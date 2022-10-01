 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dota 2 update for 1 October 2022

ClientVersion 5464

Share · View all patches · Build 9631045 · Last edited by Wendy

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Czech, English, Finnish, French, Greek, Hungarian, Norwegian, Portuguese, Spanish - Spain, Thai, Vietnamese, Bulgarian, Danish, Italian, Korean, Russian, Spanish - Latin America, Traditional Chinese, and Turkish

Cosmetics

  • New Economy Item: b2ru Talent Sticker - TI 2022

English Localization

  • DOTA_VoiceTextBanned_BehaviorScore: Other players may be unable to hear you. The behavior score in the your last behavior report has fallen below %s1 and your communication privileges have been temporarily revoked.Other players may be unable to hear you. The behavior score in your last behavior report has fallen below %s1 and your communication privileges have been temporarily revoked.
  • DOTA_International2022_LastChanceQualifierTitle: Last Chance Qualifiers
  • DOTA_International2022_LastChanceQualifierStage: Group Stage
  • DOTA_BattlePass2022_Schedule_TheInternationalPred_Heading: The International Predictions
  • DOTA_BattlePass2022_Schedule_TheInternationalPred_Description: Make hero, team and player predictions for The International.

Abilities

  • Battle Hunger: Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_second/0 with value of 10 15 20 25
  • Battle Hunger: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_second/value with value of 10 15 20 25
  • Battle Hunger: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_second/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1

Changed files in this update

Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link