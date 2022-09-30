Patch 1.4.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9631003 · Last edited 30 September 2022 – 23:59:09 UTC by Wendy

Wait, jswessler! Didn't you say that 1.4 would be the last update to Annie and the Art Gallery?

Well, yeah. But who doesn't like MORE updates!?!?

Added WASD support (WASD to move, Shift to run, Space Bar to interact, ESC for menu)

Added an "Exit Game" option to the title screen.

Fixed one line in the origami gallery where Brendan spontaneously pops back into existence.

A quick fix for taking screenshots: Pressing F12 should no longer bring up a dev console.

Added a hint for the paper scene in the origami gallery. Just for reference: YOU DO NOT NEED TO LITERALLY DIE IRL TRYING TO GET AROUND THE PAPER. JUST WALK UP TO IT AND PRESS Z.

Thanks for playing!