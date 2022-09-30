Patch 1.4.1

Wait, jswessler! Didn't you say that 1.4 would be the last update to Annie and the Art Gallery?
Well, yeah. But who doesn't like MORE updates!?!?
- Added WASD support (WASD to move, Shift to run, Space Bar to interact, ESC for menu)
- Added an "Exit Game" option to the title screen.
- Fixed one line in the origami gallery where Brendan spontaneously pops back into existence.
- A quick fix for taking screenshots: Pressing F12 should no longer bring up a dev console.
- Added a hint for the paper scene in the origami gallery. Just for reference: YOU DO NOT NEED TO LITERALLY DIE IRL TRYING TO GET AROUND THE PAPER. JUST WALK UP TO IT AND PRESS Z.
Thanks for playing!
Changed files in this update