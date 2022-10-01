 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades update for 1 October 2022

Update 105-A1 is Now Live On The Alpha Branch!

Share · View all patches · Build 9630953 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Howdy folks!

Major milestone reached this week with Update 105! We've got saving and loading re-enabled after some of the huge changes that have happened during this cycle (attachable weapon magazines and such). There's still a ways to go and some extensive testing needed, but it's about time we rip the band-aid off and have y'all start test-saving scenarios with the new Gameplanner tools so we can see what explodes!

We've got the first of

Hope y'all have a WONDERFUL weekend!

Peace,

Anton

TO PLAY THE NEW BUILD FOLLOW THESE STEPS:
  • Right click H3 in Steam
  • Go to Properties
  • Click Betas
  • Click The Dropdown
  • Select Alpha!

Full Changelog - Update 105 - Alpha 1

Additions:
  • Added New Firearm: Pentagun (12 gauge)
  • Added New Wrist Menu Functionality: Toolbox & Ammo Panel availability in Wrist menu (coming in other scenes soon)
  • Added New Pistools: Measurizer and NoClipper (available in the Toolbox)
  • Added New Toolbox System: Tool Panels (top drawer)
  • Added New Tool Panels: Info & Metadata Panel, Portable Item Spawner
  • Added New Sosigguns (for future T&H stuff): Rhino 40DS, R1022, DT11, M1014
Changes:
  • Changes some subtle things about saving/loading to make them more robust
  • Secondary magazines are now correctly saved and loaded for firearms
Fixes:
  • Fixes issue with Wrist Menu nuking magazines out of attachable weapons
  • Fixed Issue with TNH ammo reloader not reloading attachable weapon magazines
  • Fixed Attachable weapon magazines not spawning in Take & Hold
  • Fixed M870 Attachment direction flag
  • Fixed a bunch of missing ammunition from item spawner (that was also preventing them from saving)
  • FIxed issue with Vector45
  • Meat Fortress Rivet ammo no longer errantly floats
  • Fixed round ejection point on M4 Lefthook and Marshall Ultrasort
  • Long gun revolvers like the MTS255 that have hunting style grip angles now correctly point forward in gun rig mode
  • Fixed issue with code for wall handling accidentally triggering when playing with non-smooth locomotion styles

Changed depots in coolbranchforfamouspeople branch

View more data in app history for build 9630953
Base Content Depot 450541
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link