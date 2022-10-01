Update 105-A1 is Now Live On The Alpha Branch!

Howdy folks!

Major milestone reached this week with Update 105! We've got saving and loading re-enabled after some of the huge changes that have happened during this cycle (attachable weapon magazines and such). There's still a ways to go and some extensive testing needed, but it's about time we rip the band-aid off and have y'all start test-saving scenarios with the new Gameplanner tools so we can see what explodes!

We've got the first of

Hope y'all have a WONDERFUL weekend!

Peace,

Anton

TO PLAY THE NEW BUILD FOLLOW THESE STEPS:

Right click H3 in Steam

Go to Properties

Click Betas

Click The Dropdown

Select Alpha!

Additions:

Added New Firearm: Pentagun (12 gauge)

Added New Wrist Menu Functionality: Toolbox & Ammo Panel availability in Wrist menu (coming in other scenes soon)

Added New Pistools: Measurizer and NoClipper (available in the Toolbox)

Added New Toolbox System: Tool Panels (top drawer)

Added New Tool Panels: Info & Metadata Panel, Portable Item Spawner

Added New Sosigguns (for future T&H stuff): Rhino 40DS, R1022, DT11, M1014

Changes:

Changes some subtle things about saving/loading to make them more robust

Secondary magazines are now correctly saved and loaded for firearms

Fixes: