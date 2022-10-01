Update 105-A1 is Now Live On The Alpha Branch!

Howdy folks!
Major milestone reached this week with Update 105! We've got saving and loading re-enabled after some of the huge changes that have happened during this cycle (attachable weapon magazines and such). There's still a ways to go and some extensive testing needed, but it's about time we rip the band-aid off and have y'all start test-saving scenarios with the new Gameplanner tools so we can see what explodes!
We've got the first of
Hope y'all have a WONDERFUL weekend!
Peace,
Anton
TO PLAY THE NEW BUILD FOLLOW THESE STEPS:
- Right click H3 in Steam
- Go to Properties
- Click Betas
- Click The Dropdown
- Select Alpha!
Full Changelog - Update 105 - Alpha 1
Additions:
- Added New Firearm: Pentagun (12 gauge)
- Added New Wrist Menu Functionality: Toolbox & Ammo Panel availability in Wrist menu (coming in other scenes soon)
- Added New Pistools: Measurizer and NoClipper (available in the Toolbox)
- Added New Toolbox System: Tool Panels (top drawer)
- Added New Tool Panels: Info & Metadata Panel, Portable Item Spawner
- Added New Sosigguns (for future T&H stuff): Rhino 40DS, R1022, DT11, M1014
Changes:
- Changes some subtle things about saving/loading to make them more robust
- Secondary magazines are now correctly saved and loaded for firearms
Fixes:
- Fixes issue with Wrist Menu nuking magazines out of attachable weapons
- Fixed Issue with TNH ammo reloader not reloading attachable weapon magazines
- Fixed Attachable weapon magazines not spawning in Take & Hold
- Fixed M870 Attachment direction flag
- Fixed a bunch of missing ammunition from item spawner (that was also preventing them from saving)
- FIxed issue with Vector45
- Meat Fortress Rivet ammo no longer errantly floats
- Fixed round ejection point on M4 Lefthook and Marshall Ultrasort
- Long gun revolvers like the MTS255 that have hunting style grip angles now correctly point forward in gun rig mode
- Fixed issue with code for wall handling accidentally triggering when playing with non-smooth locomotion styles
Changed depots in coolbranchforfamouspeople branch