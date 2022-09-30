

v0.71 - The Facelift Update - Release and Changelog

+Added Tom's gangbang artwork

+Added artwork for Ms. Lane:

Bust

Paperdoll

Sex Scenes

+Added artwork for Dr. Howard:

Bust

Anal Sex Scene

+Added sounds to the dream sequence

+Added sounds to the menus

+Added sounds to the clocktower event

+Added artwork to the main menu and settings menu

+Added Dick Length and Girth preferences to the settings menu

+Added Metric / Imperial unit preferences to the settings menu (only affects the sidebar, for now)

+Added 2 more save slots

+Added Quit Game option to Main Menu

+Added futanari preferences: “As Intended (Default)”, “Always On”, or “Always Off”

+Added option to hide or display the game difficulty

*Replaced the grand majority of non-character artwork, including:

Stock photo backgrounds

Main Menu

Parasite and scene illustrations

The main menu artwork and parasite artwork now have a variety of images that the game will cycle through

Partially unified the color scheme (eventually will get rid of all green, orange, or otherwise non-red-or-monochrome text)

Made the sidebar map larger

Most artwork is now displayed larger

All images should now better scale down with the window size, for anyone playing in less than 1080p

Reformatted the Main Menu

Reformatted the intro passages that were off-center

Reformatted paperdolls and their stat displays, and will immediately continue to make UI changes regarding interactions with NPCs

Saves will now display the date and time of the savegame (unless you are loading the game immediately after booting it up)

Mark of the Anointed is now an upgrade ability

Reformatted the sidebar

The “Game Menu” link is now a wheel at the top of the sidebar

At some point, the hair and eye colors for a lot of NPC's became skewed to the wrong color. This has been fixed for hair, eyes soon to follow.

Moved save/load options from the sidebar to the settings menu

Moved the sound controls to the settings menu

Spelling and grammar fixes

*Fixed the formatting for NPC preferences on Affected screen

*Dr. Howard now properly appears in the Arc bathroom when frenzied

*Fixed a bug where you could potentially not unlock Mark of the Anointed without going to sleep with exactly 3 frenzies

*Doubled the amount of suspicion caused by infesting someone with a parasite

*Moved the Dev Console access point from the sidebar to the settings menu

-Removed some of the redundant busts