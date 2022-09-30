Version V 1.0.2 updates.
I. Game bug fixes
- Fix: Sudden use of cards.
- Fix: Unable to operate the game.
- Fix: Error when saving.
- Fix: Text description beyond the edge of the screen.
5, Fix: Hand cards disappear.
6、Movement is smoother.
II. Game balance
1、Cards data recalculated.
2. Time gain effect reduced.
3、Treasure data recalculated.
III, function modification
1、New: Game description (displayed in the upper left corner of the mouse to enter).
2、New: card upgrade description column.
3、Load data faster.