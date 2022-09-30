 Skip to content

Dark ill update for 30 September 2022

Game bug fixes

Build 9630869 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version V 1.0.2 updates.

I. Game bug fixes

  1. Fix: Sudden use of cards.
  2. Fix: Unable to operate the game.
  3. Fix: Error when saving.
  4. Fix: Text description beyond the edge of the screen.
    5, Fix: Hand cards disappear.
    6、Movement is smoother.

II. Game balance
1、Cards data recalculated.
2. Time gain effect reduced.
3、Treasure data recalculated.

III, function modification
1、New: Game description (displayed in the upper left corner of the mouse to enter).
2、New: card upgrade description column.
3、Load data faster.

