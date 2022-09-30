Update Notes for Oct 1

-There are no hidden changes
Away for 10 days, will start to make zone 6 once back
thank you for understanding
-Added combination effects for 3 waepons
-Broken sword boss's draw sword spinning attack damage reduced by 20%
-Fixed a bug where floating cloud move speed bonus is multiplicative instead of additive
-Fixed a bug where floating cloud is not providing damage bonus for domninating charge
-Removed door statue colliders for hidden shop and wish well room
-Fixed a bug where metal meteorite's animation loops when re-entering room
-Updated description for muscle control talent physical damage+% -> base physical attack+%
-Updated poison enhancement combination effect
-Updated burn enhancement combination effect
-Added text popup when lifespan reaches 0
-Rot blade's blade wave travel speed increased by 60%, duration reduced from 1s to 0.4s
