Cultivation Story: Reincarnation update for 30 September 2022

Update Notes for Oct 1

Share · View all patches · Build 9630778 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-There are no hidden changes

Away for 10 days, will start to make zone 6 once back
thank you for understanding

-Added combination effects for 3 waepons
-Broken sword boss's draw sword spinning attack damage reduced by 20%
-Fixed a bug where floating cloud move speed bonus is multiplicative instead of additive
-Fixed a bug where floating cloud is not providing damage bonus for domninating charge
-Removed door statue colliders for hidden shop and wish well room
-Fixed a bug where metal meteorite's animation loops when re-entering room
-Updated description for muscle control talent physical damage+% -> base physical attack+%
-Updated poison enhancement combination effect
-Updated burn enhancement combination effect
-Added text popup when lifespan reaches 0
-Rot blade's blade wave travel speed increased by 60%, duration reduced from 1s to 0.4s

