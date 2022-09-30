Update Notes for Oct 1

-There are no hidden changes

Away for 10 days, will start to make zone 6 once back

thank you for understanding

-Added combination effects for 3 waepons

-Broken sword boss's draw sword spinning attack damage reduced by 20%

-Fixed a bug where floating cloud move speed bonus is multiplicative instead of additive

-Fixed a bug where floating cloud is not providing damage bonus for domninating charge

-Removed door statue colliders for hidden shop and wish well room

-Fixed a bug where metal meteorite's animation loops when re-entering room

-Updated description for muscle control talent physical damage+% -> base physical attack+%

-Updated poison enhancement combination effect

-Updated burn enhancement combination effect

-Added text popup when lifespan reaches 0

-Rot blade's blade wave travel speed increased by 60%, duration reduced from 1s to 0.4s