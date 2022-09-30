Patch Notes (v2.5617):

Bug Fixes:
- Each character now wears their proper team helmet when batting.
- The headband on the Headband Hair is now properly sized and positioned.
- Fixed an issue causing some banners to be white when they are displayed in front of the announcer booth window.
- The cancel button now properly closes the code menu in the customizer.
- Fixed the white outline on the crowds.
- The player’s shadow no longer cuts through the top of the baselines
- Fixed an issue causing extra fireworks and the homerun screen to endlessly repeat on the scoreboard.
- The Koshien Stadium button in the menu now has an updated image with the sunset skybox.
- Corrected some material issues.
New Features:
- Bat flips… nuff said.
- The new teleportation changes have been added to 1v1.
Changed files in this update