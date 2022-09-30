 Skip to content

TOTALLY BASEBALL update for 30 September 2022

Patch Notes (v2.5617):

Bug Fixes:

  • Each character now wears their proper team helmet when batting.
  • The headband on the Headband Hair is now properly sized and positioned.
  • Fixed an issue causing some banners to be white when they are displayed in front of the announcer booth window.
  • The cancel button now properly closes the code menu in the customizer.
  • Fixed the white outline on the crowds.
  • The player’s shadow no longer cuts through the top of the baselines
  • Fixed an issue causing extra fireworks and the homerun screen to endlessly repeat on the scoreboard.
  • The Koshien Stadium button in the menu now has an updated image with the sunset skybox.
  • Corrected some material issues.

New Features:

  • Bat flips… nuff said.
  • The new teleportation changes have been added to 1v1.

