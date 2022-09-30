Update v0.62

Fixed - Issue with chopper persistence.

Fixed - Issue with flying critters causing damage after being killed.

Fixed - Issue at Nullarbor cave.

Fixed - Changes to improve performance issue at cannery.

Changed - Slight increase to Emu speed.

Changed - Add extra audio when finding collectables.

Changed - Increased damage from exploding barrels.

Changed - Add numerical indicator on volume slider.

Changed - Ants will retreat for a while if dynamite is used.

All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.