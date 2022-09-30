Update v0.62

Fixed - Issue with chopper persistence.
Fixed - Issue with flying critters causing damage after being killed.
Fixed - Issue at Nullarbor cave.
Fixed - Changes to improve performance issue at cannery.
Changed - Slight increase to Emu speed.
Changed - Add extra audio when finding collectables.
Changed - Increased damage from exploding barrels.
Changed - Add numerical indicator on volume slider.
Changed - Ants will retreat for a while if dynamite is used.
