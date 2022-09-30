 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Straya update for 30 September 2022

Update v0.62

Share · View all patches · Build 9630743 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed - Issue with chopper persistence.
Fixed - Issue with flying critters causing damage after being killed.
Fixed - Issue at Nullarbor cave.
Fixed - Changes to improve performance issue at cannery.
Changed - Slight increase to Emu speed.
Changed - Add extra audio when finding collectables.
Changed - Increased damage from exploding barrels.
Changed - Add numerical indicator on volume slider.
Changed - Ants will retreat for a while if dynamite is used.

All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.

Changed files in this update

Straya Content Depot 1577471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link