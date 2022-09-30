Beta 9.1.3 - Spooky Under The Hood!

Hey there! Spooky season is upon us, so, naturally, for all of October (and the first several hours of November, if we want to be accurate) There Will Be Ink "Spooky Edition" is back! See all your favourite stickfolk spurting pumpkin juice from their pumpkin heads before leaving this cruel, pumpkin spiced world as tiny ghosts. Also, look how spooky those trees are?



There is also a new game update! Though I've been working on a bunch of new content, most of it is not yet ready, so this update focuses mostly on some smaller changes and extra modding support. Although, it turns out the mod support is mostly for my own use, as it makes managing units, weapons, promotions, etc. much more easy. It's just a bunch of numbers in a text file, as much as it can be. I fully reworked the unit promotions system to work that way. A side effect of that is that unit upgrades will need to be re-chosen from the Barracks page. My hope is that this new, modular system will allow for the randomization of unit upgrades from the Campaign Generator, which should help with replayability and make for some interesting loadouts. That's not yet in place but is coming soon! There's still one big update I'd like to finish and then it is just more polishing prior to release. After that, who's to say!

Changes & Enhancements

AI: Units will now capture enemy buildings if no other valid targets are available

Weapons no longer blend to unit colour by default; reworked existing weapons to use custom colours

Weapons are now drawn overtop of Units

Fully refactored unit upgrades/promotions

Now fully modular and moddable

Reworked some promotions to be more general as well as some additional balancing

Creatures (eg works/etc) will no longer bunch together

Added knockback effect to most weapons

Projectiles no longer hit targets at a lower height (eg. bullet firing down from jetpack, and other future weapons)

Consolidated how damage is dealt to units (and blood spatter, too)

Lots of additional modding options for units (canRun, canRoll, canWound, etc) and weapons ()

Added new melee weapon system (WIP)

Re-added Tank as a unit type in factions

Bug Fixes