Planet S update for 30 September 2022

Planet S Version 0.2.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! This update brings another set of small fixes and QoL improvements that were requested!

Quality of life:

  • The construction costs tooltip of the depot now shows the increase to the storage capacity of the colony
  • The construction costs tooltip of spaceships now shows the speed and amount of item slots
  • Colonized planets will now show the same faction color ring as spaceships to make it easier to identify colonized and uncolonized planets
    ~ The camera will now move slower the closer you get to the surface of the planet

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed a very rare crash that could occure while a texture was being loaded in the background
  • Fixed the alignment of items in the spaceport/warehouse/depot when using a 16:10 display
  • Fixed another poential issue that could cause tooltips to get stuck

Thats it!
Look out for our State of the game #3 post that will release tomorrow!

TeamJA

