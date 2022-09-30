Planet S Version 0.2.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9630620 · Last edited 30 September 2022 – 22:46:13 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone! This update brings another set of small fixes and QoL improvements that were requested!

Quality of life:

The construction costs tooltip of the depot now shows the increase to the storage capacity of the colony

The construction costs tooltip of spaceships now shows the speed and amount of item slots

Colonized planets will now show the same faction color ring as spaceships to make it easier to identify colonized and uncolonized planets

~ The camera will now move slower the closer you get to the surface of the planet

Bug fixes:

Fixed a very rare crash that could occure while a texture was being loaded in the background

Fixed the alignment of items in the spaceport/warehouse/depot when using a 16:10 display

Fixed another poential issue that could cause tooltips to get stuck

Thats it!

Look out for our State of the game #3 post that will release tomorrow!

TeamJA