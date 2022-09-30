Planet S Version 0.2.3

Hi everyone! This update brings another set of small fixes and QoL improvements that were requested!
Quality of life:
- The construction costs tooltip of the depot now shows the increase to the storage capacity of the colony
- The construction costs tooltip of spaceships now shows the speed and amount of item slots
- Colonized planets will now show the same faction color ring as spaceships to make it easier to identify colonized and uncolonized planets
~ The camera will now move slower the closer you get to the surface of the planet
Bug fixes:
- Fixed a very rare crash that could occure while a texture was being loaded in the background
- Fixed the alignment of items in the spaceport/warehouse/depot when using a 16:10 display
- Fixed another poential issue that could cause tooltips to get stuck
Thats it!
Look out for our State of the game #3 post that will release tomorrow!
TeamJA
Changed files in this update