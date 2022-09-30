- The Alamo: fixed missing US AH-6 reinforcements.
- multiplayer: fixed the joining player from sometimes not being able to mark 'ready' for saved games or custom scenarios.
- multiplayer: fixed the melee that starts at the end of an impulse from remaining in a Mob square to start properly on both computers.
- multiplayer: fixed Sniper Team selected targets not being passed correctly to other computer.
- Convoy to Hell: fixed a bug where multiplayer would crash upon loading a save of this scenario.
Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 30 September 2022
30 Sep 22 Early Access Build
Patchnotes via Steam Community
