Kena: Bridge of Spirits update for 1 October 2022

2.03 Patch Notes

2.03 Patch Notes · Build 9630604

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Friday! We hope you have been enjoying the Anniversary Update for Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Its been a fun week for us seeing all your amazing new shots captured with the updated photo mode features. We've made several stability improvements and corrected a few bugs in this patch.

Stay tuned for additional fixes and updates. Thanks for your support and enjoy the adventure!

The 2.03 patch includes the following:

  • Fixed issues making it possible to collect more than 100 Rot when replaying the game in New Game+.
  • Fixed a bug with the Shrine Guardian Combat Reflection Trial that prevented the bonus objective "Cleansing Strike" from being awarded.
  • Crash fixes.
  • Kena Outfit animation improvements and fixes.
  • Fixed issue allowing the Woodknight to attack during spawn animation.

