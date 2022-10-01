2.03 Patch Notes

Happy Friday! We hope you have been enjoying the Anniversary Update for Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Its been a fun week for us seeing all your amazing new shots captured with the updated photo mode features. We've made several stability improvements and corrected a few bugs in this patch.
Stay tuned for additional fixes and updates. Thanks for your support and enjoy the adventure!
The 2.03 patch includes the following:
- Fixed issues making it possible to collect more than 100 Rot when replaying the game in New Game+.
- Fixed a bug with the Shrine Guardian Combat Reflection Trial that prevented the bonus objective "Cleansing Strike" from being awarded.
- Crash fixes.
- Kena Outfit animation improvements and fixes.
- Fixed issue allowing the Woodknight to attack during spawn animation.
Changed files in this update