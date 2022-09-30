 Skip to content

Run Prop, Run! update for 30 September 2022

v0.4.999 - Bugfixes and improvements

Many networking improvements have been made
Now private games appear in the game list
Animations and player positions should synchronized better
Fixed a recurrent error where player would stay stuck on the score screen

