SteamVR update for 30 September 2022

SteamVR Beta Updated - 1.24.5 (1664575892)

SteamVR Beta Updated - 1.24.5 (1664575892) · Build 9630559 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build is a candidate for a full release. If you encounter issues, please report them in the forum so they can be fixed before this build goes out to everyone.

If you encounter issues with this update, please post in the SteamVR Bug Report forum. If possible, please include a system report to aid in tracking down your issue. Replies to this post are not tracked for bug reporting purposes. Please use the forum linked above to report issues.

OpenXR:

  • Fix for OpenXR apps not recognizing controllers that were turned on after session start.
  • Fixed DX12 validation error with resetting a command allocator causing a crash on Unity with the latest OpenXR plugin

Extra notes

View SteamVR game tracking changes `ed8799cb8f` for this build on GitHub

No meaningful changes could be identified for this build automagically.

Changed depots in alpha branch

View more data in app history for build 9630559
OpenVR Win32 Depot 250821
OpenVR Linux Depot 250823
OpenVR Content Depot 250824
