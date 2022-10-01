First Patch

Changes:

Save bug on ESC fixed

Gameplay/Notification improvements

Lighting improvements

Video settings working again

Render/Material Pool Size (game should look much better on min spec machines)

Cutscene improvements

Other small improvements

Note:

Thank you to everyone that's been taking the time to play the game and give feedback! We are a small team, but we have been listening and hope these changes make the game that much more fun for you!

Be sure to see our update post for some helpful tips.