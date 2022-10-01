First Patch

Changes:
- Save bug on ESC fixed
- Gameplay/Notification improvements
- Lighting improvements
- Video settings working again
- Render/Material Pool Size (game should look much better on min spec machines)
- Cutscene improvements
- Other small improvements
Note:
Thank you to everyone that's been taking the time to play the game and give feedback! We are a small team, but we have been listening and hope these changes make the game that much more fun for you!
Be sure to see our update post for some helpful tips.
Changed files in this update