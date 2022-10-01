 Skip to content

The Anointed: David Saves Keilah update for 1 October 2022

First Patch

Changes:
  • Save bug on ESC fixed
  • Gameplay/Notification improvements
  • Lighting improvements
  • Video settings working again
  • Render/Material Pool Size (game should look much better on min spec machines)
  • Cutscene improvements
  • Other small improvements
Note:

Thank you to everyone that's been taking the time to play the game and give feedback! We are a small team, but we have been listening and hope these changes make the game that much more fun for you!
