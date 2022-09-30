9/30/22 - Chaos Chain Update 1.4.3

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Here is the next new update for the game. Check out the change log below!

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a few typos

Changes & Additions:

Minor changes to the order of processing in the info broker system

Added 8 more randomized variations to the data selling system with the info brokers including a few instances where the data you hand in will be worthless (I wanted to expand the system further today since there were only a few variants to the outcome and that would get old pretty quick)

Expanded the Hab Block area in Lamplight Market (Added a unit being used as an improvised brothel by the gang controlling the building)

Added some new NPC skins

Added some more NPCs to some areas

Added some more fine detail to some areas that needed a bit more work

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter. The update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː