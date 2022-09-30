RELEASE NOTES - v0.2022.014

New Perks

Defensive - Maximum Shield +10.

Spartan - Shield recharges slowly when you stand still during combat (aiming and shooting allowed).

Energy Redirect - +10% energy weapon damage, but -10 maximum Shield.

Incendiary Rounds - Ballistic weapon hits have a 10% chance to set enemies on fire.

Unstable Barrels - Barrels explode instantly from the slightest damage.

Barrel Shield - Explosive barrels do not reduce your Shield.

Optimized Storage - +25 inventory capacity (Story mode only).

Perk changes

"Dome Mode - Auto" - Dome now triggers automatically when you take a hit and your health drops below 25 (the low health alarm threshold), rather than when your health drops below 50%.

"Rage" - this perk now activates when your health drops below 25 (the low health alarm threshold), instead of below 10%.

"Rage" - due to the new lower threshold of activation, it now gives +50% damage instead of 2x damage.

Infected Guards - balance and behaviour

More natural behaviour - there is a slight response delay before the guard starts firing when you come into range. This is especially helpful in the case where you Shift suddenly into the guard's range. To further add to the more natural feel, the shooting burst continues once started, even if you move out of range.

Reduced the Combat stat to 1 - slightly less accurate shooting.

Dome Psionic Ability - balance and behaviour

With higher Psi levels drastically lowering the Dome cooldown to below 30s, it was too over powered, with the possibility of having Dome active around 15% of play time. Dome values have been adjusted as follows:

Reduced the Dome duration from Lv1=3s, Lv2=4s & Lv3=5s, down to Lv1=2s, Lv2=3s & Lv3=4s.

Increased the Dome base cooldown from 40s to 45s (but again, way lower as your Psi goes up).

Story mode improvements

Removed random loot from the crash site to reduce the number of new item tutorials you are bombarded with in the first minute of playing.

Re-arranged some tutorial messages so fewer messages are shown during the first minute of playing.

Balance

Increased the targeting range of the Acid Ants from 5 to 6, but reduced their bullet speed from 14 to 12.

Fixes

Fixed ballistic bullet penetration not working correctly on some enemies, causing really weird side effects with the bullet triggered additional times after the shot.

Description improvements

"Blast Mod - Auto" Perk description now makes it clear that it doesn't work if the Blast Psionic is currently in cooldown.

"Daze Mod - Auto" Perk description now makes it clear that it doesn't work if the Daze Psionic is currently in cooldown.

"Dome Mod - Auto" Perk description now makes it clear that it doesn't work if the Dome Psionic is currently in cooldown.

"Shift" Lv3 Psionic description now includes damage info.

"Blast" Lv1 to Lv3 Psionic description now includes damage info.

Tweaks