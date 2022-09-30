Update 0.9.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9630398 · Last edited 30 September 2022 – 23:06:05 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone,

I just released version 0.9.5, which mainly contains bug fixes and some minor features.

Features:

FPS - added weapon change animation and delay for shooting while changing weapon

FPS - remove tree trunks with axe

FPS - score for repairing walls

FPS - improve crosshairs

FPS - drop items also with right mouse click

RTS - make workbench and buildable spotlight attackable - reduced spotlight durability

General - add more particles if tree falls

Bug fixes:

FPS - Fixed: prebuild lights not destructible

FPS - Fixed: no screen effect if mounted machinegun

FPS - Fixed: jumping stutters

FPS - Fixed: shadow shows broken FPS animations

FPS - Fixed: ressources text > 1000 not visible

FPS - Fixed: binoculuar invisible for server

FPS - Fixed: highlighted weapons on zoom

RTS - Fixed: zoom not smooth while moving

RTS - Fixed: titan armor should not cause highlighting of titan

RTS - Fixed: no red line if directly attacking a building

RTS - Fixed: fat can only spit on players not buildings

General - Fixed: 30 seconds counter not visible on client

General - Fixed: end result screen -> mouse cursor sometimes not visible

If you want to contribute to Dark Prospect or want to find other players,

join our Discord server.

Thank you to everyone who has supported us on this adventure so far.

Cashcowgames