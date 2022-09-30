Update 0.9.5

Hello everyone,
I just released version 0.9.5, which mainly contains bug fixes and some minor features.
Features:
-
FPS - added weapon change animation and delay for shooting while changing weapon
-
FPS - remove tree trunks with axe
-
FPS - score for repairing walls
-
FPS - improve crosshairs
-
FPS - drop items also with right mouse click
-
RTS - make workbench and buildable spotlight attackable - reduced spotlight durability
-
General - add more particles if tree falls
Bug fixes:
-
FPS - Fixed: prebuild lights not destructible
-
FPS - Fixed: no screen effect if mounted machinegun
-
FPS - Fixed: jumping stutters
-
FPS - Fixed: shadow shows broken FPS animations
-
FPS - Fixed: ressources text > 1000 not visible
-
FPS - Fixed: binoculuar invisible for server
-
FPS - Fixed: highlighted weapons on zoom
-
RTS - Fixed: zoom not smooth while moving
-
RTS - Fixed: titan armor should not cause highlighting of titan
-
RTS - Fixed: no red line if directly attacking a building
-
RTS - Fixed: fat can only spit on players not buildings
-
General - Fixed: 30 seconds counter not visible on client
-
General - Fixed: end result screen -> mouse cursor sometimes not visible
Thank you to everyone who has supported us on this adventure so far.
Cashcowgames
