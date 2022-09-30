 Skip to content

Witchy Life Story update for 30 September 2022

Quick Patch!

Share · View all patches · Build 9630383 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! We just did a quick fix on some things:

  • fixed some spelling and grammar errors
  • fixed Niesha achievement bug

Thank you to everyone who's taking the time to report these bugs! It's a big help and we promised to fix them as fast as we can :)

