Hello, everyone! I'm Pi Zai, the producer. Our update was delayed for a long time due to power failure, epidemic isolation, and illness of members. I apologize for this. Finally, in the morning of October 1, we successfully updated the version. Thank you for your support and waiting. Our game functionality is more complete, and there is still a lot of room for improvement in gameplay. We will do our best, Try to update a more playable simulated business version before November.

Update content:

The blueprint function of small family and the copying, moving and uploading of rooms have been added. (The algorithm is extremely complex, and the sim is also a function that comes out in later generations.) The indoor label has been redesigned. The indoor label needs to be used in conjunction with the room type to make the indoor play more playful. (but more complicated) Add labels to outdoor buildings. Added some furniture and sexy clothes. The difficulty adjuster is added to the opening option. The display of some functions being made has been added. (The characters walk in the room, interact with the bed and other NPCs simply, and haven't picked up the RPG playing methods that were cut off before, just for display) The value has been adjusted (it is not a complete adjustment. After more outdoor labels are updated next time, a big adjustment will be made to the phenomenon that money has been made in the late game to make the late game more challenging) Fixed the bug that late archiving would crash. Fixed a bug that occasionally failed to increase the disaster relief score. Adjusted the markup of employees on the company's construction cost. Now, the company+employees can only deduct 30% of the construction cost at most. The amount of money for novice guidance has been changed to 1 billion, so that new players will not have to experience the basic process again in the new game after finishing the novice guidance.

Next, we are going to make a creative workshop for model import. The UE4 engine has poor support for the creative workshop, and we are not sure whether we can make it. But for games like ours, the creative workshop is very important. Let's try our best to make it.

The next update will also make a larger adjustment to the value to ensure that the game has enough challenges in the late stage.