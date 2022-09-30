Beta-19 finally!

Finally, after one year development we are glad to bring you Beta-19. It's a biggest update that have been made over the past few years, including some really cool stuff!
Let's see the most important changes before we show you the overall change list.
Performance
A tremendous optimization work was done, the most part of the game was made from the ground, that gave us a huge performance boost. This directly affected all the important innovations in Beta-19.
Also the fast YYC version is available now. If you want to try it, then open your game library, then right-click on the game, and click “Properties”. Switch to the “Betas” tab in the game's properties window. There you can find “yyc_stable” branch. However, it is necessary to consider that YYC version may be less useful for debugging.
All custom map loading and game saving systems performance boost are the most noticeable. Warning, save files made in Beta-18 and earlier versions of the game won't work with Beta-19! We have built the system that allows to restore broken save files made in this version and newer.
60 FPS support
The performance boost allowed us to change the game speed from 30 FPS to 60 and work stable even on most detailed levels.
Screen resolution support
Now you can change the screen resolution up to 8000х6000. The camera movement becomes smooth starting from resolution 1600х1200. The lower resolution camera works the same as Beta-18.4 version.
Sadly, but wide screen support is still not provided. We'll make it in the future, in D'LIRIUM Director's Cut. The reason is the most game mechanics are tied to 4:3 views.
New VFX
The particle system was built from the ground to look more detailed and smooth. Their quality and quantity significantly increased compared to what it was before.
Also there was added experimental “fake 3D” mode for all items. You can enable and disable it using ”3d” command in command menu. Shadows in this mode behave incorrectly, but all items looks funny. This mode will be improved and introduced in D'LIRIUM Director's Cut.
New SFX
Some objects and all monsters now have audio positioning that makes deeper immersion into the game atmosphere. As the player approaches a source of sound within the game, the volume of that source becomes louder, the position of the player in relation to the audio source will also result in directional stereo audio.
The material system was added. Player and monsters will make footsteps noise while moving along them. The different materials have their own footstep sound pattern. Custom map creators can use those materials too. Also footstep noise allowed us to provide the new game mechanic.
Stealth
Monsters now have a peripheral vision and hearing, so we added a running and crawling opportunity for player. You can sneak alongside the monsters and deal critical damage with a melee weapons, taking them from behind.
Stealth mechanic increased the capacity of choosing your play stile. D'LIRIUM becomes slower, but more got more variation, we are going to improve this variation in future.
Reworked levels
All levels built from the ground with a huge graphic improvements. We reworked all the tile sets to look more detailed and realistic. Some paths was changed and some new places was added.
Tiled support improvements
Now you can rotate and mirror your tiles, also all entities was optimized and some parameters was changed. We have updated all documentation and custom map creation tools in the game folder. However, maps that was made before Beta-19 release needs to be adapted to work properly. We will audit all levels in D'LIRIUM Workshop and contact their authors.
Reworked dialogues
The dialogues are slightly revised to be more meaningful and closer to the idea that will be fully realized in the Director's Cut.
IDE improvements
The game engine update provides improved memory clean-up, but D'LIRIUM stops supporting 32-bit OS, starting from Beta-19. Beta-18.4 is still available for 32-bit OS users, you can find it in the same place as YYC version.
General change list:
- Fixed a bug that could cause a player to attack during a scripted sequence after pausing the game
- Fixed a bug related to items falling out of monsters after loading the game
- Fixed Nightmare's spikes being destroyed instead of bouncing off when colliding with the player's projectiles
- Fixed a bug that causes the game to crash when a Nightmare spike hits "Entity Button"
- Fixed a bug that caused the "Entity Graber" entity not to find a values correctly
- Fixed syntax errors in the code
- Fixed a game crash when creating screenshot of level and opening command menu at the same time
- Fixed some dialogues overlapping
- Fixed an issue with weapon charge being saved when entering the pause menu
- Fixed a bug that could cause a player to teleport into a closed door
- Fixed a bug that could cause the player to autosave being dead
- Fixed a bug that caused the maniac screen to not fade smoothly
- Fixed a bug that caused doors with "e_toggle" and "e_useonly" parameters enabled to kill monsters
- Fixed a bug that caused medicine not to be highlighted
- Fixed a bug that caused "Entity Light" animation to not work
- Fixed a game crash when loading autosave, that was created on an empty custom map
- Fixed player getting stuck in doors while loading save file
- Fixed incorrect monster counting when using "nodegan" command
- Fixed incorrect conveyor behavior on "Steam Machine" level
- Fixed a bug related to "obj_rave" object sequencing
- Fixed a bug that caused the "map lanterns" command to work in arcade mode
- Fixed (almost) bouncing objects getting stuck in corners
- Fixed missing masks when "Entity Decor" has no sprite in it
- Fixed crashing of the game when changing the mask of the entities via programmer
- Fixed entity Graber not working correctly with global parameters
- Fixed a bug that caused the Inspector to only work with entities in English
- Fixed a game crash when removing an entity with a solid mask
- Fixed a bug with teleportation modifier haze colour in arcade mode
- Fixed multiple drop of items from table object on custom maps
- Fixed bugs related to doors
- Fixed bugs related to Christmas gifts
- Fixed bugs related to "Entity Display"
- Fixed memory leaks related to custom levels
- Fixed a game crash when loading save file on levels with "Entity Window"
- Fixed a game crash at the moment when Nightmare hooks the player flying over an abyss
- Fixed incorrectly working parameter "e_shadows" for some entities
- Fixed errors related to health scale colour of monsters in accurate HUD
- Fixed bugs related to "obj_rave" object
- Fixed a bug that would not create a player on a custom level without a starting point
- Fixed a bug that caused the personal hell file to not be deleted
- Fixed an accidental game crash when trying to restart a custom map
- Fixed a bug that caused the player to be unable to telefrag a monster
- Reworked and corrected hints displaying while paused
- Reworked and optimized player animations code
- Reworked fireball dispersion when using "splash" modifier
- Reworked monster attack algorithms and monster walk animation
- Reworked and improved prediction of player's movement by range attacking monsters
- Redesigned and optimized code of many objects
- Reworked first fireball modifier
- Reworked and optimized player character comments
- Redesigned and optimized static shadows
- Reworked and fixed way "e_fx" parameter works for the entities
- Reworked and significantly optimized many areas of the game code
- Reworked names of some parameters for all levels
- Reworked and optimized killed monsters soul appearance
- Reworked and highly optimized saving and loading the game
- Reworked transition between "intro" and "mansion" levels in arcade mode
- Reworked and highly optimized custom level loading in .json format
- Reworked level map rendering
- Redesigned dialogues
- Redesigned the conditions for gaining the "Plumber" achievement
- "Lanterns" mode now only removes monsters that are outside the playable area
- Game now automatically deletes .dmap files from "UGC" folder when trying to load them into Steam Workshop
- The time required to achieve the "Clueless Gamer" achievement has been changed from 6 minutes to 12 minutes.
- Lighting and shadows are now calculated and rendered using GPU power
- Slightly revised textures of some objects
- Player character does not comment on their actions in arcade mode anymore
- Expanded command menu
- Inspector is now enabled by default
- With GUI disabled, cursor visibility now sets by pressing <P> key
- Slightly increased plasma shooting speed
- Improved check of saved levels inconsistency in old save files
- Improved functioning of some "Entity Programmator" parameters
- Blown up monsters now creates a soul
- Monsters blown up under the rune effect now count towards the stats
- Player on easy difficulty can survive slime hit, without entering panic state
- Player can no longer rise from the dead after killing monster being a maniac
- Sorcery effect is now written to the save file along with the rest of the runes
- Doors that are not entities are now automatically converted to "Entity Door" at level start
- Recreated from scratch and redesigned all levels
- Nightmarish's Hook can now be repelled with a crescent wrench
- Phantoms will now live if they do not originally have an owner (The Lost monster)
- Player's standard running has been changed to walking
- Game speed is no longer tied to number of frames per second
- Game now does not slow down when frame rate is decreased
- Gibs now sprays blood when hitting the wall
- Doubled number of activated targets of the "Multimanager" entity
- Doubled number of activated targets of the "Randomizer" entity
- In the death run after 3 levels, not all pentagrams will disappear, but only the one on which the player is standing.
- User character is no longer displayed on the preview of the save file
- Parameter "noLant" was changed to "lantern_immunity"
- The parameter "noRand" was changed to "randomrun_immunity".
- The parameter "monsterHp" was changed to "monster_hp
- Global parameter "enableHUD" changed to "hud_enable"
- Added materials
- New entities added
- Added new entity debugging tools
- Added the ability to run and sneak to the player
- Added sight and hearing to monsters
- Added death by Lanterns icon for classic HUD in arcade mode
- Added new parameters for the "Entity Sequencer"
- Added new math functions for the "Entity Calculator"
- Added new logical functions for the "Entity Comparator"
- Added 3D sounds to Monsters, NPCs, interactive objects, and some entities
- Added support for resolutions up to 8k
- Added game speed setting
- Added new characters to the game fonts, and redesigned some old ones
- Added more powerful bandages and first aid kits
- Added a rune that allows you to enter and exit the maniac state
- Added an ability to use rotated and mirrored tiles on custom levels
- Added an ability to program arrays with all programming entities
- Added player presets for custom levels
- Added Spanish language
- Added player pointer on the map, as well as the ability to use the pointer on custom levels
- Added a new achievement
- Added sounds when hitting a wall with a knife or needles
- Removed "sOptions"
- Removed "violence" setting
- Removed health scale animation when dying from Lanterns
- Removed "noDrop" setting for monsters
- Removed "e_fx_col" setting for entities
- Removed display of monsters health number in "developer" mode
- Removed algorithms for creating and loading of custom levels in .dmap format
Please note that the list is not complete. More changes you can find on our Trello board, the link is provided at the end of this announcement.
Outcome
We are well on the way towards final release. The next update is not going to be so huge, it should be just a completion of all that was done before or postponed until Beta-20. The next update should be the last before final release.
Thank you all for being with us all this time, we'll see you again ones more!
