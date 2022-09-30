Beta-19 finally!

Finally, after one year development we are glad to bring you Beta-19. It's a biggest update that have been made over the past few years, including some really cool stuff!

Let's see the most important changes before we show you the overall change list.

Performance

A tremendous optimization work was done, the most part of the game was made from the ground, that gave us a huge performance boost. This directly affected all the important innovations in Beta-19.

Also the fast YYC version is available now. If you want to try it, then open your game library, then right-click on the game, and click “Properties”. Switch to the “Betas” tab in the game's properties window. There you can find “yyc_stable” branch. However, it is necessary to consider that YYC version may be less useful for debugging.

All custom map loading and game saving systems performance boost are the most noticeable. Warning, save files made in Beta-18 and earlier versions of the game won't work with Beta-19! We have built the system that allows to restore broken save files made in this version and newer.

60 FPS support

The performance boost allowed us to change the game speed from 30 FPS to 60 and work stable even on most detailed levels.

Screen resolution support

Now you can change the screen resolution up to 8000х6000. The camera movement becomes smooth starting from resolution 1600х1200. The lower resolution camera works the same as Beta-18.4 version.

Sadly, but wide screen support is still not provided. We'll make it in the future, in D'LIRIUM Director's Cut. The reason is the most game mechanics are tied to 4:3 views.

New VFX

The particle system was built from the ground to look more detailed and smooth. Their quality and quantity significantly increased compared to what it was before.

Also there was added experimental “fake 3D” mode for all items. You can enable and disable it using ”3d” command in command menu. Shadows in this mode behave incorrectly, but all items looks funny. This mode will be improved and introduced in D'LIRIUM Director's Cut.

New SFX

Some objects and all monsters now have audio positioning that makes deeper immersion into the game atmosphere. As the player approaches a source of sound within the game, the volume of that source becomes louder, the position of the player in relation to the audio source will also result in directional stereo audio.

The material system was added. Player and monsters will make footsteps noise while moving along them. The different materials have their own footstep sound pattern. Custom map creators can use those materials too. Also footstep noise allowed us to provide the new game mechanic.

Stealth

Monsters now have a peripheral vision and hearing, so we added a running and crawling opportunity for player. You can sneak alongside the monsters and deal critical damage with a melee weapons, taking them from behind.

Stealth mechanic increased the capacity of choosing your play stile. D'LIRIUM becomes slower, but more got more variation, we are going to improve this variation in future.

Reworked levels

All levels built from the ground with a huge graphic improvements. We reworked all the tile sets to look more detailed and realistic. Some paths was changed and some new places was added.

Tiled support improvements

Now you can rotate and mirror your tiles, also all entities was optimized and some parameters was changed. We have updated all documentation and custom map creation tools in the game folder. However, maps that was made before Beta-19 release needs to be adapted to work properly. We will audit all levels in D'LIRIUM Workshop and contact their authors.

Reworked dialogues

The dialogues are slightly revised to be more meaningful and closer to the idea that will be fully realized in the Director's Cut.

IDE improvements

The game engine update provides improved memory clean-up, but D'LIRIUM stops supporting 32-bit OS, starting from Beta-19. Beta-18.4 is still available for 32-bit OS users, you can find it in the same place as YYC version.

General change list:

Fixed a bug that could cause a player to attack during a scripted sequence after pausing the game

Fixed a bug related to items falling out of monsters after loading the game

Fixed Nightmare's spikes being destroyed instead of bouncing off when colliding with the player's projectiles

Fixed a bug that causes the game to crash when a Nightmare spike hits "Entity Button"

Fixed a bug that caused the "Entity Graber" entity not to find a values correctly

Fixed syntax errors in the code

Fixed a game crash when creating screenshot of level and opening command menu at the same time

Fixed some dialogues overlapping

Fixed an issue with weapon charge being saved when entering the pause menu

Fixed a bug that could cause a player to teleport into a closed door

Fixed a bug that could cause the player to autosave being dead

Fixed a bug that caused the maniac screen to not fade smoothly

Fixed a bug that caused doors with "e_toggle" and "e_useonly" parameters enabled to kill monsters

Fixed a bug that caused medicine not to be highlighted

Fixed a bug that caused "Entity Light" animation to not work

Fixed a game crash when loading autosave, that was created on an empty custom map

Fixed player getting stuck in doors while loading save file

Fixed incorrect monster counting when using "nodegan" command

Fixed incorrect conveyor behavior on "Steam Machine" level

Fixed a bug related to "obj_rave" object sequencing

Fixed a bug that caused the "map lanterns" command to work in arcade mode

Fixed (almost) bouncing objects getting stuck in corners

Fixed missing masks when "Entity Decor" has no sprite in it

Fixed crashing of the game when changing the mask of the entities via programmer

Fixed entity Graber not working correctly with global parameters

Fixed a bug that caused the Inspector to only work with entities in English

Fixed a game crash when removing an entity with a solid mask

Fixed a bug with teleportation modifier haze colour in arcade mode

Fixed multiple drop of items from table object on custom maps

Fixed bugs related to doors

Fixed bugs related to Christmas gifts

Fixed bugs related to "Entity Display"

Fixed memory leaks related to custom levels

Fixed a game crash when loading save file on levels with "Entity Window"

Fixed a game crash at the moment when Nightmare hooks the player flying over an abyss

Fixed incorrectly working parameter "e_shadows" for some entities

Fixed errors related to health scale colour of monsters in accurate HUD

Fixed bugs related to "obj_rave" object

Fixed a bug that would not create a player on a custom level without a starting point

Fixed a bug that caused the personal hell file to not be deleted

Fixed an accidental game crash when trying to restart a custom map

Fixed a bug that caused the player to be unable to telefrag a monster

Reworked and corrected hints displaying while paused

Reworked and optimized player animations code

Reworked fireball dispersion when using "splash" modifier

Reworked monster attack algorithms and monster walk animation

Reworked and improved prediction of player's movement by range attacking monsters

Redesigned and optimized code of many objects

Reworked first fireball modifier

Reworked and optimized player character comments

Redesigned and optimized static shadows

Reworked and fixed way "e_fx" parameter works for the entities

Reworked and significantly optimized many areas of the game code

Reworked names of some parameters for all levels

Reworked and optimized killed monsters soul appearance

Reworked and highly optimized saving and loading the game

Reworked transition between "intro" and "mansion" levels in arcade mode

Reworked and highly optimized custom level loading in .json format

Reworked level map rendering

Redesigned dialogues

Redesigned the conditions for gaining the "Plumber" achievement

"Lanterns" mode now only removes monsters that are outside the playable area

Game now automatically deletes .dmap files from "UGC" folder when trying to load them into Steam Workshop

The time required to achieve the "Clueless Gamer" achievement has been changed from 6 minutes to 12 minutes.

Lighting and shadows are now calculated and rendered using GPU power

Slightly revised textures of some objects

Player character does not comment on their actions in arcade mode anymore

Expanded command menu

Inspector is now enabled by default

With GUI disabled, cursor visibility now sets by pressing <P> key

Slightly increased plasma shooting speed

Improved check of saved levels inconsistency in old save files

Improved functioning of some "Entity Programmator" parameters

Blown up monsters now creates a soul

Monsters blown up under the rune effect now count towards the stats

Player on easy difficulty can survive slime hit, without entering panic state

Player can no longer rise from the dead after killing monster being a maniac

Sorcery effect is now written to the save file along with the rest of the runes

Doors that are not entities are now automatically converted to "Entity Door" at level start

Recreated from scratch and redesigned all levels

Nightmarish's Hook can now be repelled with a crescent wrench

Phantoms will now live if they do not originally have an owner (The Lost monster)

Player's standard running has been changed to walking

Game speed is no longer tied to number of frames per second

Game now does not slow down when frame rate is decreased

Gibs now sprays blood when hitting the wall

Doubled number of activated targets of the "Multimanager" entity

Doubled number of activated targets of the "Randomizer" entity

In the death run after 3 levels, not all pentagrams will disappear, but only the one on which the player is standing.

User character is no longer displayed on the preview of the save file

Parameter "noLant" was changed to "lantern_immunity"

The parameter "noRand" was changed to "randomrun_immunity".

The parameter "monsterHp" was changed to "monster_hp

Global parameter "enableHUD" changed to "hud_enable"

Added materials

New entities added

Added new entity debugging tools

Added the ability to run and sneak to the player

Added sight and hearing to monsters

Added death by Lanterns icon for classic HUD in arcade mode

Added new parameters for the "Entity Sequencer"

Added new math functions for the "Entity Calculator"

Added new logical functions for the "Entity Comparator"

Added 3D sounds to Monsters, NPCs, interactive objects, and some entities

Added support for resolutions up to 8k

Added game speed setting

Added new characters to the game fonts, and redesigned some old ones

Added more powerful bandages and first aid kits

Added a rune that allows you to enter and exit the maniac state

Added an ability to use rotated and mirrored tiles on custom levels

Added an ability to program arrays with all programming entities

Added player presets for custom levels

Added Spanish language

Added player pointer on the map, as well as the ability to use the pointer on custom levels

Added a new achievement

Added sounds when hitting a wall with a knife or needles

Removed "sOptions"

Removed "violence" setting

Removed health scale animation when dying from Lanterns

Removed "noDrop" setting for monsters

Removed "e_fx_col" setting for entities

Removed display of monsters health number in "developer" mode

Removed algorithms for creating and loading of custom levels in .dmap format

Please note that the list is not complete. More changes you can find on our Trello board, the link is provided at the end of this announcement.

Outcome

We are well on the way towards final release. The next update is not going to be so huge, it should be just a completion of all that was done before or postponed until Beta-20. The next update should be the last before final release.

Thank you all for being with us all this time, we'll see you again ones more!

