Update 0.5.13

This update includes many fixes to hit detection, especially with beam weapons that have had multiple different upgrades applied to them.

The main change this update is to enemy ships: Almost all the models have been changed for enemy ships, as have some of their loadouts. There are updated bosses for stages 2, 3, and 4. The bosses are specific to each sector and to the faction controlling that sector.

The weapon loadouts will be tweaked further, as this update I didn't have much time to work on balance. 0.6 will change a lot of things related to enemy difficulty anyways, so I thought it was better to let people play with the new stuff now.

See you in space! (And watch out for black holes!)