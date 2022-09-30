WebbVR Major Update v4.0

The James Webb Space Telescope Early Release Observations Now Viewable in VR!

The WebbVR major update introduces real-life early release observations made by the James Webb space telescope. Featured update includes a new level where players can pilot the James Webb space telescope and observe recent astronomical discoveries in outerspace.

The new Webb Discoveries module can be accessed using the in-game travel-menu or by visiting the hexagon travel hub in the immediate solar system scene. The new level features an array of location indicators scattered across the sky marking the positions of recent astronomical observations that the James Webb space telescope has discovered. Learn more about each observation by downloading light codes to view these new discoveries! New Module also features a sky map to toggle on/off constellations in order to better orient your position in space.