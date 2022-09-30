Patch 1.2.3C

Bug Fixes
- Fixed the length of runeforge lines on ultra-wide monitors.
- Fixed an issue loading games when selecting the Glorious Kingdom talent.
- Fixed an issue with workshop colliders that caused pathing issues for units.
- Fixed a bug related to engineers that would prevent games from loading correctly.
- Fixed a bug that caused engineers to hop out of mining carts suddenly.
Invasions
- Frame-rate drop during the start of invasions has been reduced or eliminated entirely.
- Invasions are now generated for up to 10 hours, up from 5.
Changed files in this update