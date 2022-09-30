 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Beneath the Mountain update for 30 September 2022

Patch 1.2.3C

Share · View all patches · Build 9630039 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the length of runeforge lines on ultra-wide monitors.
  • Fixed an issue loading games when selecting the Glorious Kingdom talent.
  • Fixed an issue with workshop colliders that caused pathing issues for units.
  • Fixed a bug related to engineers that would prevent games from loading correctly.
  • Fixed a bug that caused engineers to hop out of mining carts suddenly.

Invasions

  • Frame-rate drop during the start of invasions has been reduced or eliminated entirely.
  • Invasions are now generated for up to 10 hours, up from 5.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1728841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link