Build 0.220.13 Patch Notes

• Fixed the ship "Roll" controls not working properly.

• Added a faint static starfield behind the real moving stars as a temporary solution to help space look a bit less empty.

• Added information overlays to the main 3 bridge windows.

• Built a new system for displaying live target information in 3D space when viewed through the new window overlays.

• Updated the player character and prop-highlight system to work smoothly with the new 3D target data.

• The current sensor target will now be shown in 3D space through the bridge windows.

• The 10 closest stars to the ship will now display labels in 3D space through the bridge windows. This will be toggle-able on the Helm.

• Replaced the bridge floor area with a new mesh that's a lot more polished. Refined the collisions to ensure there's no character snagging.

• Implemented an auto-teleport that will return the player to the ship if they fall off.

• Fixed bug 498 - If you fall off the entire ship hitting emergency teleport wont fix it

• Fixed the ship not being at warp properly when you load a saved game.

• Improved the stellar target distance calculation so that it now takes local coordinates into account. This means target distance updates more frequently.

• The Sensor Target is now represented in 3D space through the Bridge windows.

• The Nav Target display in 3D space will now show an arrival ETA based on the current ship speed.

• Fixed bug 448 - Nav target isn't synced for joining player

• Fixed bug 560 - Autopilot doesn't react to new coords in saved game

• Fixed bug 564 - You can see stars through planets.

• You can now fly the ship using the keyboard when sat in the Helm chair. Cursors/Numpad for Pitch/Yaw. W/S for FTL throttle. Q/E & Numpad 7/9 for Roll.

• Fixed a number of game breaking bugs caused by the recent additions.

• Fixed bug 565 - Ghosting from TAA. Tweaked the TAA settings slightly to reduce the amount of ghosting, at the cost of slightly less anti-aliasing of edges.

• Forced the minimum FTL speed to 30km/s. Acceleration is percentage based, so the ship was taking too long to get started if velocity dropped too close to zero.

• The 3D space labels will no long be visible outside of the bridge. Added a graceful fade transition.

• Finished the geometry for the new Helm console. It's not final final, but it's good enough for the demo.

• Updated the navigation panel on the Helm to include more data and to make room for player bookmarks. Still WIP

• Updated the Autopilot UI and began splitting "Throttle" from "Heading". Autopilot will be able to manage speed and heading independently.

• Added some placeholder UI frames for toggling 3D labels and external lighting.

• Added proper glass for the Bridge ceiling windows, which now responds to polarisation.

• Resolved The @Thiesen Problem, with the help of @Davesoft . Clearing the nav target will no longer break the stored sensor target data on the Helm.

• Added new hull plating around the top of A/B decks.

• Added a new window UI panel to the bridge for controlling polarisation.

• Fixed bug 576 - When navigating to a procedurally generated planet ship ends up inside it

• Fixed bug 335 - MASTER TICKET: Bridge geometry issues. Z-Fighting, missing sections, etc.

• Fixed bug 438 - Slightly moving when controller connected

• Fixed bug 577 - Autopilot and ftl buttons jammed

• Fixed bug 569 - Window Controls in multiplayer

• Improved the code for exiting moving chairs. You should get stuck in objects less often now.