Build 0.220.13 Patch Notes

• Fixed the ship "Roll" controls not working properly.
• Added a faint static starfield behind the real moving stars as a temporary solution to help space look a bit less empty.
• Added information overlays to the main 3 bridge windows.
• Built a new system for displaying live target information in 3D space when viewed through the new window overlays.
• Updated the player character and prop-highlight system to work smoothly with the new 3D target data.
• The current sensor target will now be shown in 3D space through the bridge windows.
• The 10 closest stars to the ship will now display labels in 3D space through the bridge windows. This will be toggle-able on the Helm.
• Replaced the bridge floor area with a new mesh that's a lot more polished. Refined the collisions to ensure there's no character snagging.
• Implemented an auto-teleport that will return the player to the ship if they fall off.
• Fixed bug 498 - If you fall off the entire ship hitting emergency teleport wont fix it
• Fixed the ship not being at warp properly when you load a saved game.
• Improved the stellar target distance calculation so that it now takes local coordinates into account. This means target distance updates more frequently.
• The Sensor Target is now represented in 3D space through the Bridge windows.
• The Nav Target display in 3D space will now show an arrival ETA based on the current ship speed.
• Fixed bug 448 - Nav target isn't synced for joining player
• Fixed bug 560 - Autopilot doesn't react to new coords in saved game
• Fixed bug 564 - You can see stars through planets.
• You can now fly the ship using the keyboard when sat in the Helm chair. Cursors/Numpad for Pitch/Yaw. W/S for FTL throttle. Q/E & Numpad 7/9 for Roll.
• Fixed a number of game breaking bugs caused by the recent additions.
• Fixed bug 565 - Ghosting from TAA. Tweaked the TAA settings slightly to reduce the amount of ghosting, at the cost of slightly less anti-aliasing of edges.
• Forced the minimum FTL speed to 30km/s. Acceleration is percentage based, so the ship was taking too long to get started if velocity dropped too close to zero.
• The 3D space labels will no long be visible outside of the bridge. Added a graceful fade transition.
• Finished the geometry for the new Helm console. It's not final final, but it's good enough for the demo.
• Updated the navigation panel on the Helm to include more data and to make room for player bookmarks. Still WIP
• Updated the Autopilot UI and began splitting "Throttle" from "Heading". Autopilot will be able to manage speed and heading independently.
• Added some placeholder UI frames for toggling 3D labels and external lighting.
• Added proper glass for the Bridge ceiling windows, which now responds to polarisation.
• Resolved The @Thiesen Problem, with the help of @Davesoft . Clearing the nav target will no longer break the stored sensor target data on the Helm.
• Added new hull plating around the top of A/B decks.
• Added a new window UI panel to the bridge for controlling polarisation.
• Fixed bug 576 - When navigating to a procedurally generated planet ship ends up inside it
• Fixed bug 335 - MASTER TICKET: Bridge geometry issues. Z-Fighting, missing sections, etc.
• Fixed bug 438 - Slightly moving when controller connected
• Fixed bug 577 - Autopilot and ftl buttons jammed
• Fixed bug 569 - Window Controls in multiplayer
• Improved the code for exiting moving chairs. You should get stuck in objects less often now.
Starship Simulator Playtest update for 30 September 2022
Build 0.220.13 Patch Notes
• Fixed the ship "Roll" controls not working properly.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update