RetroArch 1.11.0 release!

RetroArch 1.11.0 has just been released! Months of work has gone into significantly improving RetroArch across the board. Particular points of focus have been networking/netplay and user interface improvements.

Read the full article on our website here.

Patch notes:

AUDIO/AUDIO MIXER: Add missing locks for thread safety

AUDIO/AUDIO MIXER: Fix audio mixer memory leak + remove redundant ‘single threaded’ rthreads implementation

AUTOSAVE: Change/improve exit behavior of autosave thread – if condition variable is signaled, the loop is ran another last time so we can do a final check/save before stopping the thread.

CDROM: Fix memory leak caught with asan – buf passed to filestream_read_file

CORE INFO/NETPLAY: Ensure current core info is initialized at runloop_event_init_core when netplay is enabled

CHEEVOS: Upgrade to rcheevos 10.4

CHEEVOS: Allow creating auto savestate in hardcore

CHEEVOS: prevent invalid memory reference if game has achievements but core doesn’t expose memory

CHEEVOS: Release achievement badge textures when video driver is deinitialized

CHEEVOS: Re-enforce hardcore limitations once achievements are loaded

CHEEVOS/MENU/MATERIALUI: Show achievement badge icons in MaterialUI driver

D3D9: D3D9 has been split up into two drivers – D3D9 HLSL (max compatibility, no shader support yet) and D3D9 Cg (dependent on deprecated Nvidia Cg runtime library)

D3D9/HLSL/XMB: XMB fix

D3D9/CG: D3D9 Cg driver fixed

D3D11: Fix overlay not showing up

D3D11/12: Reduce lag with WaitForVBlank – this rather simple addition seems to make D3D11/12 very very close to Vulkan/GLCore regarding input lag.

D3D11/12: Add waitable swapchains and max frame latency option

D3D11/12: Make waitable swapchains optional

DATABASE: Reformat ‘rdb_entry_int’ – Nitpick adjustments for database entries: Capitalize “Release Date”, and remove space before : from Release Date rows which use integer

DATABASE/EXPLORE: Allow On-Demand Thumbnails in Explore menu

DATABASE/EXPLORE/MENU/OZONE/XMB/RGUI: Explore menu thumbnails

DISC CONTROL: Better Disc Control append focus

AUTOMATIC FRAME DELAY: Added slowmotion resiliency

AUTOMATIC FRAME DELAY: Added string representation for seeing the current effective delay without opening statistics

AUTOMATIC FRAME DELAY: Added “ms” to logging and “(ms)” to label just like in Audio Latency

GENERAL: Don’t bake in OpenAL and libcaca by default unless explicitly enabled with configure switch.

GENERAL: Reduce amount of strlen calls

GENERAL: Reduce or simply sin/cosf calls

GFX: Fix readability and precision issues in aspectratio_lut

GFX: Add option to manually enable/disable automatic refresh rate switching

GFX: Enable automatic configuration of ‘VSync Swap Interval’

GFX/FONT/FREETYPE: Use FT_New_Memory_Face – first read it from file to memory beforehand –

this solves an asset extraction issue when selecting ‘Update Assets’ – apparently FT_New_Face keeps an open file handle to the font file which

prevents it from being overwritten/deleted while the program is still running.

GFX/THUMBNAILS: Thumbnail aspect ratio fix

GFX/THREADED VIDEO: Optimizations, fixes and cleanups

GFX/VIDEO FILTERS: Add Upscale_240x160-320×240 video filter with ‘mixed’ method

GLSLANG: Fix compilation with ./configure –disable-builtinglslang – was missing linking against -lMachineIndependent and -lGenericCodeGen static libs

INPUT: Fix off by one error for input_block_timeout setting. Also default to 0 for this setting (pretty massive performance gain)

INPUT: Analog button mapping fixes

INPUT/HID/OSX: Fix DualShock3 support

INPUT/HID/LINUX: (qb) Disable HAVE_HID by default for now for Linux as long as there are no working backends for both

INPUT/HID/WINDOWS: (qb) Disable HAVE_HID by default for now for Windows as long as there are no working backends for both

INPUT/OVERLAY: Block pointer input when overlay is pressed

INPUT/REMAPPING: input_remapping_save_file – existing remapping file was needlessly reloaded

INPUT/REMAPPING: Add option to disable automatic saving of input remap files

INPUT/LINUX/UDEV: Fix lightgun scaling on Y axis

INPUT/LINUX/X11/LED: Add LED keyboard driver

INPUT/WINDOWS/LED: LED keyboard driver cleanup

INPUT/WINDOWS/WINRAW: Clear key states when unfocused

INPUT/WINDOWS/WINRAW: Fix pointer device position

LIBRETRO/SAVESTATES: Implement an api call for context awareness

LOCALIZATION: Updates

LOCALIZATION: Add Catalan language option

LOCALIZATION: Fix some bad localization

LINUX: Make memfdcreate call more backwards compatible by calling it through syscall – on older systems, you’ll have to include linux/memfd.h for the MFD defines, and call memfdcreate() via the the syscall(2) wrapper (and include unistd.h and sys/syscall.h for it work). We exclude linux/memfd.h header include because we already provide the MFD defines in case they are missing

LINUX/MALI FBDEV: Fix assertion failed on video threaded switch

MENU: Menu paging navigation adjustments

MENU: New Menu Items for disabling Info & Search buttons in the menu

MENU: Allow the user to use volume up/down/mute hotkeys from within the menu

MENU: Add missing sublabels for non-running Quick Menu

MENU: Reorganize Quick Menu Information

MENU: Savestate thumbnails – Savestate slot reset action

MENU: Allow changing savestate slots with left/right on save/load

MENU: Add ‘Ago’ to playlist last played styles

MENU: Add proper icons for shader items

MENU/MATERIALUI: Add icon for ‘Download Thumbnails’

MENU/XMB: Add options for hiding header and horizontal title margin

MENU/XMB: Dynamic wallpaper fixes

MENU/XMB: Add Daite XMB Icon Theme

MENU/XMB/OZONE: Savestate thumbnail aspect ratio

MENU/XMB/OZONE: Core option category icon refinements

MENU/XMB/OZONE: Fullscreen thumbnail browsing

MENU/XMB/OZONE: Add playlist icons under ‘Load Content’

MENU/XMB/OZONE: Thumbnail improvements

MENU/XMB/OZONE: Savestate thumbnail fullscreen + dropdown

MENU/XMB/OZONE: Prevent unnecessary thumbnail requests when scrolling through playlists

MENU/OZONE: Fix playlist thumbnail mouse hover after returning from Quick Menu

MENU/OZONE: Thumbnail visibility corrections

MENU/OZONE: Playlist metadata reformat

MENU/OZONE: Savestate thumbnail fixes

MENU/OZONE: Add savestate thumbnails

MENU/OZONE: Header icon spacing adjustment

MENU/RGUI: Savestate thumbnails

MENU/SETTINGS: Turn Advanced Settings on by default, this entire filtering of settings will need a complete rethink anyways

MENU/WIDGETS: Widget color + position adjustments

NETWORK: Allow MITM server selection on OK callback

NETWORK: Replace socket_select calls

NETWORK: Implement binary network streams

NETWORK: Poll support

NETWORK: Check connect errno for successful connection

NETWORK: Get rid of the timeout_enable parameter for socket_connect

NETWORK: Fix getnameinfo_retro’s port value for HAVE_SOCKET_LEGACY platforms

NETWORK: Define inet_ntop and inet_pton for older Windows versions

NETWORK: Define isinprogress function

NETWORK/NATT: Move natt files to “network”

NETWORK/NETWORK STREAMS: Add function netstream_eof

NETWORK/NETPLAY: Fix game CRC parsing

NETWORK/NETPLAY: Disable and hide stateless mode

NETWORK/NETPLAY: Change default for input sharing to “no sharing”

NETWORK/NETPLAY: Enforce a timeout during connection

NETWORK/NETPLAY: Disallow clients from loading states and resetting

NETWORK/NETPLAY: Special saves directory for client

NETWORK/NETPLAY: Ensure current content is reloaded before joining a host

NETWORK/NETPLAY: Fix client info devices index

NETWORK/NETPLAY: Fix input for some cores when hosting

NETWORK/NETPLAY: Memory leak fixes

NETWORK/NETPLAY: Force a core update when starting netplay

NETWORK/NETPLAY: Fix NAT traversal announce for HAVE_SOCKET_LEGACY platforms

NETWORK/NETPLAY: Refactor fork arguments

NETWORK/NETPLAY: Fix content reload deadlocks on static core platforms

NETWORK/NETPLAY: Disallow netplay start when content is not loaded for static core platforms

NETWORK/NETPLAY: Show client slowdown information

NETWORK/NETPLAY: Improve check frames menu entry

NETWORK/NETPLAY: Do not try to receive new data if the data is in the buffer

NETWORK/NETPLAY: Copy data on receive, even if the buffer is full

NETWORK/NETPLAY: Fix lobby sublabel CRC display on some platforms

NETWORK/NETPLAY: Support for customizing chat colors

NETWORK/NETPLAY: Small launch compatibility patch adjustments

NETWORK/NETPLAY: Support for banning clients

NETWORK/NETPLAY: Minor tweaks to the find content task

NETWORK/NETPLAY: Support for gathering client info and kicking

NETWORK/NETPLAY: Fix possible deadlock

NETWORK/NETPLAY: Initialize client’s allow_pausing to true

NETWORK/NETPLAY: Disable netplay for unsupported cores – with stateless mode being disabled for now, there is no reason not to include this. Refuse to initialize netplay when the current core is not supported (no proper savestates support)

NETWORK/NETPLAY/DISCOVERY: Ensure fixed width ints on packet struct

NETWORK/NETPLAY/DISCOVERY: Support for IPv4 tunneling (6to4)

NETWORK/NETPLAY/DISCOVERY/TASKS: Netplay/LAN Discovery Task refactor – aims to prevent blocking the main thread while awaiting for the LAN discovery timeout; This is accomplished by moving the whole discovery functionality into its task and using a non-blocking timer to finish the task. Also fixes discovery sockets not being made non-blocking, which could cause the main thread to hang for very long periods of time every pre-frame.

NETWORK/NETPLAY/TASKS: Find content task refactor – fixes many issues along the way, including a couple of nasty memory leaks that would leak thousands of bytes each time the task ran. It also expands the original concept by matching currently run content by filename (CRC matching is always performed first though).

NETWORK/NETPLAY/TASKS: Find content task refactor – Ensure CRC32 is 8 characters long

NETWORK/NETPLAY/LOBBY: Add setting for filtering out rooms with non-installed cores

NETWORK/NETPLAY/LOBBY: Hide older (incompatible) rooms

NETWORK/NETPLAY/LOBBY: Add a toggleable filter for passworded rooms. In addition, move lobby filters into its own submenu for better organization.

NETWORK/NETPLAY/MENU: Chat supported info for the host kick submenu

NETWORK/NETPLAY/MENU: Localize relay servers

NETWORK/NETPLAY/MENU: Host Ban Submenu

NETWORK/NETPLAY/MENU: Add client devices info to the kick sub-menu

NETWORK/NETPLAY/MENU: Path: Netplay -> Host -> Kick Client – Allows the host to kick clients. Allows the host to view client information: connected clients (names), status (playing/spectating) and ping.

NETWORK/UPNP: Attempt support for remaining platforms

NETWORK/UPNP: Support for IPv4 tunneling

ONLINE UPDATER: Online Updater menu reorganizing

OSX: Fixed items of system top menu bar on macOS

OSX: Revision to macOS app icon set

PLAYLISTS: Ensure history list will contain CRC32

PLAYLISTS: Fix CRC32 comparison – as state->content_crc has “|crc” suffix.

SHADERS: Shader Preset Loading of Multiple additional #references lines for settings

SHADERS: Shader Load Extra Parameter Reference Files – this adds the ability to put additional #reference lines inside shader presets which will load additional settings. The first reference in the preset still needs to point at a chain of presets which ends with a shader chain, and subsequent #reference lines will load presets which only have parameter values adjustment. This allows presets to be made with a modular selection of settings. For example with the Mega Bezel one additional reference could point at a preset which contained settings for Night mode vs Day mode, and another reference could point to a preset which contained settings for how much the screen should be zoomed in.

SHADERS/MENU: Increase shader scale max value

SCANNER/DC: Fix Redump bin/cue scan for some DC games

SCANNER/GC/WII: Add RVZ/WIA scan support for GC/Wii

SCANNER/PS1: Improved success rate of Serial scanning on PS1 by adding support for the xx.xxx format

SCANNER/PS1: Changed return value of detect_ps1_game function to actually return a failure when the Serial couldn’t be extracted. Scanner will then fallback on crc check, and usually ends up finding the games in the database.

STRING: Do not assume char is unsigned

TASKS: More thread-awareness in task callbacks

TASKS: Fix race condition at task_queue_wait

VFS: Fix various VFS / file stream issues

VULKAN: Fix more validation errors

VULKAN: Attempt to fix validation errors with HDR swapchain. Always use final render pass type equal to swapchain format. Use more direct logic to expose if filter chain emits HDR10 color space or not

VULKAN/ANDROID: Honor SUBOPTIMAL on non-Android since you’d want to recreate swapchains then. On Android it can be promoted to SUCCESS.

SUBOPTIMAL_KHR can happen there when rotation (pre-rotate) is wrong.

VULKAN/DEBUG: Automatically mark buffer/images/memory with names

VULKAN/DEBUG: Move over to VK_EXT_debug_utils. Debug marker is deprecated years ago.

VULKAN/HDR: Fix leak of HDR UBO buffer

VULKAN/BFI: Fix BFI (Black Frame Insertion) regression

WINDOWS: Fix exclusive fullscreen video refresh rate when vsync swap interval is not equal to one – refresh rate in exclusive fullscreen mode was being incorrectly multiplied by vsync swap interval, breaking swap interval functionality at the gfx driver level

WIN32: Do optimization for Windows where we only update the title with SetWindowText when the previous title differs from the current title

WIN32: Skip console attach when logging to file

WIN32: Remove black margins with borderless non-fullscreen window

WIN32/TASKBAR: Release ITaskbarList3 on failed HrInit – pointer wasn’t NULL’d, thus set_window_progress would cause weird behavior