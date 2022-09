Share · View all patches · Build 9630002 · Last edited 30 September 2022 – 20:39:07 UTC by Wendy

In this version, an important bug in the savegame script of the plants has been fixed.

Please note that your growboxes may still contain a bug and it can only be fixed by rebuilding the growbox and saving the game again.

Please harvest all your plants before the next save.

My sincere apologies for this.