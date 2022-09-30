0.4.12.12 Intermediate Update Released

Patch 0.4.12.12 is here! This latest ‘intermediate’ patch is an early update ahead of intriguing new content coming out in the near future. In this update, you’ll have access to major new developments on the map - including a whole new frozen expanse atop Eden-Nadir’s volcanic mountain range.

The landscape updates are not just visual either - new optimisations techniques have also been integrated into the landscape system. We expect players bottlenecked on their GPUs to experience a reasonable boost to their rendering speeds.

Additionally, companion humans and dogs have received a suite of new mobility improvements, including swimming and ladder climbing. You can build dog houses for pet companions which will become their natural home location.

This update also includes a plethora of bug fixes, quality of life updates and optimisations.

Developer Comment:

It would be advisable to start a fresh game as some mechanics, craftables and items may be bugged or not be available if using out of date game save files.

• Added snow to mountain tops

• Added mountain clouds

• Added height based snow to trees and rocks.

• Added mountain tunnel pass.

• Added snow mounds to the side of roads in the mountain areas.

• Added auto snow weather to mountain areas.

• Added frozen pond/lake.

• Added new mountain cabins.

• Static Snow Mobiles added to the mountain area. Not drivable but are planned when the area gets big enough.

• Added chair lifts to the mountain area. These can not be used, but a usable version will be added in the future.

• Reworked mountain top radio tower, bridge and tunnel.

• Added more decoration to the Bayou

• Added experimental lilly pads to updated areas of the Bayou

• Updated bayou swamp water to look more like a swamp

• Added forest path / road leading from Valhalla to Garnet lake

• Added lily pads around lake garnet.

• Added fencing along railroads

• Opened up the train tunnel through “hilltop hideout” near Valhalla.

• Enabled Mesh Distance Fields on skylight to help with visuals and darkness in non-lit areas using DFAO (Distance Field Ambient Occlusion).

• Added mountain Thanatos bunker entrance to the mountain area.

• Ocean water now projects caustics

• Ocean tint colour changed to be less of a tropical colour with more of a green tinge.

Optimisations

• Increased draw distance on landscape tile loading

• Generated LODs for landscape tiles

• Optimised rock material shaders and LODs

• Removal of legacy components from building parts.

• Optimisations for landscape world composition GPU hitching.

• Clean up of obsolete calculations responsible for interaction traces which used to run every frame.

• Optimised weather material shader functions, reducing instructions for GPU.

• Optimised radio towers with proxy LODs.

• Landscape tiles have been reduced in size to reduce the amount of data held in streaming memory.

• Small cleanup of legacy assets used in NPC animations.

Pet Companions

• Added new craftable dog houses. Dogs companions can be given doghouse homes. They will use these as spawn locations when told to go home.

• While in range of their doghouse, pets will sit by their home when nearby.

• If a dog is given access to a doghouse but access is removed later on, they will reappear at their default original location.

• You can see which pet is using which doghouse by the name which appears over the shelter

• German Shepherd companions will now swim in the water behind you.

• Improved implementation of German Shepherd rotation animations

Added

• Added lootable skeletons around Hanouten.

• Added new wall variants. You can now build Rope Railings, Bannisters, Plank Fence.

• Added a new option to remove a roof entirely from a player built block.

• Added lootable book piles that can give blueprint fragments and research blueprint magazines.

• Added new levels of destruction for various building meshes

• Added new options to the building menu to remove automatically generated support columns connected to walls.

• Human companions can now swim when following the player

• Human companions can now climb up and down ladders to follow the player.

• Companions will now get in boats with you.

• Admin item list now has a search function.

• Admin item list now requires an item amount to be selected to spawn.

• Admin manager now has the option to teleport players to fixed locations.

• Admin menu now has the option to spawn a horde of 20 infected.

• Admin menu now has the option to kill all spawned infected.

• Added an experimental nourishment system that will limit the effectiveness of foods consumed, like junk food, uncooked food and hand picked fruits.

• Players can now skip their own dialogue, as well as the NPC's dialogue.

• Updated movement speed when wading in water. Wading speed is now much much faster.

• Removed old wading animation

• Updated stairs rotation icons for clarity. Converting a roof into stairs now shows ‘stair rotation icons’, instead of ‘roof rotation icons’.

• Updated highlight for player building parts with the building mallet equipped. New visuals replace outlines which often wouldn't render correctly.

• Safezone guards now protect against wild animals chasing the player inside

• Adjusted the interior of houses to not to get darker at night.

• Updated building wheel for roofs. Selectable roof parts are now contained within a submenu the same as wall parts.

• Interactable vehicles now have a chance of spawning a starter motor, alternator and distributor cap.

• Various improvements aimed at improved building placement. Placing blocks while stood on top of a built block is now easier

• Decreased discharge time for persistent battery power sources from 16.6 hours to 4.1 hours.

• Players will now be required to pay Layton Basty for death bag retrieval once the bag is ready for collection at the rate of $100 per bag. Having multiple death bags will bump the price up and will all be collected at the same time.

• Improved wolf collision properties

• Additional lootable book piles have been added around the world.

• Dogs will no longer dive below the water's surface

• Wild wolves and dogs will no longer pursue their targets into water.

• Wolves will no longer dive below the water's surface to chase the player.

• Wolves will now swim if forced into a body of water.

• Interaction prompt on downed NPCs now says 'revive' instead of 'talk'.

• Tents are no longer affected by decals.

• Electrical outlets can now only be interacted with while the player has a multimeter in hand.

• Icons for electrical outlets now only show while the multimeter is in hand.

• Radial menus no longer appear if the menu has no options inside (e.g. power outlets connected to fridges).

• Research bench/table will return all added fragments on picking the table up.

• Research bench/table will now add all available blueprint fragments in the player’s inventory up to a 100 fragments max at a time.

• Updated fishing area at Garnet Lake with small boat jetty.

• Reduced the saturation and contrast of the daytime post process.

• Pine saplings no longer block the player or vehicles.

Fixes

• Fixed soap machines saying "purchase coffee"

• Fixed not being able to harvest foliage like leaves when in long grass that can be used as cover.

• Fix for dog IKs being affected when moving through house doorways

• Fixed Jeremiah not engaging in combat with Xiles.

• Fixed bleeding effects not stopping when entering god-mode.

• Fixed and optimised material shaders on cliffs and cliff rocks.

• Fixed an issue where NPCs required to be spawned persistently may not spawn if initially too far away from the player.

• Fixed Kirk continually offering to upgrade your STRV watch.

• Fixed switching weapon notification appearing when using number keys to select dialogue options.

• Fixed being able to give attack inputs such as punching while performing a stealth takedown.

• Fixed Stealth takedown range being affected by camera distance from the player.

• Fixed missing directional icon on for player built roof rotation.

• Fixed some situations causing German Shepherd to slide along the ground while transitioning from a sitting to a standing position.

• Fixed notification about hiring followers appearing when asking your dog to come with you.

• Fixed player built roof parts not highlighting properly using new highlight system.

• Fixed doors not flipping with the frame when rotating a player built door frame.

• Fixed player built doors being offset after rotating the doorframe.

• Fixed wolves and dogs being skinned even though the player does not have a hunting knife.

• Fixed player built research tables not having the option to pickup back in to the inventory.

• Fixed for HUD distance objective displaying at origin.

• Fixed stairs created from roofs not rotating clockwise.

• Fixed situations where the player can be stuck at an angle after talking with NPCs (often the companion dog).

• Fixed companion dog getting stuck at an odd angle after using the doghouse.

• Fixed not being able to go back into the radial menu when in the submenu to rotate a roof.

• Fixed trace responsible for interactions with items in the world being affected by camera zoom distance

• Fixed interaction trace distance differences between first and third person camera perspectives

• Fixed not being able to right-click on items in the inventory when taking from the vicinity and death bags.

• Fixed being able to put items back into the vicinity inventory after looking inside a loot container.

• Fixed not receiving loot death bag after paying Layton Basty to recover loot.

• Fixed Layton Basty not retrieving more than one bag

• Tentative fix for hotbar sometimes appear partially off the screen after loading a saved game.

• Removed debugging hotkey that causes the character to lose all their bones and flop to the ground like jelly.

• Fixed building placement being affected by camera zoom

• Fixed building parts sometimes losing the resources already added when adding new adjacent parts

• Fixed player built walls which are set to 'Empty' reappearing after saving & loading or changing the building elevation.

• Fixed companion exit point on vehicles to prevent player and companion appearing in the same location and having glitchy collisions with each other

• Fixed horse troughs not saving and loading stored food correctly.

• Fixed for dog companions not appearing after saving and loading if they are assigned to a doghouse.

• Fixed dogs sometimes appearing partially in the ground when spawning at their doghouse.

• Fixed Ken's house interior being over saturated

• Fixed Bio-fuel unit required resources being full when placing it down.

• Fixed landscape gap under road at hill near Valhalla

• Fixed player built roof parts sometimes not displaying their side parts after being rotated

• Fixed items stored in a player's tent sometimes punishing the player for stealing. This could happen after the player dies.

• Tentative fix for spoiled food not auto stacking in player placed containers.

• Fixed doors in the new lodge opening on their centre axis.

• Fixed not being able to successfully place crafted ladders.

• Fixed infinite loading issue if player tries to respawn after placing a wardrobe.

• Fixed night post process being disabled.

• Fixed issue where canines, including dog companions, could not be spoken or move after combat.

• Fixed dogs sitting down after barking for long periods of time during combat