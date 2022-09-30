 Skip to content

Volcanoids update for 30 September 2022

Heavy Machinery Update - Hotfix 1

Build 9629928 · Last edited by Wendy

Hi everyone!

We just released a Hotfix for the Heavy Machinery Update. There's going to be another one but we wanted to get the first batch of fixes to you as soon as possible. Thank you so much for sending in all the reports and being patient with us!

Fixes
  • Fixed the auto-walking issue - player walking in random directions without input
  • Fixed keybinds for switching between buildable being set to page/up down - it's back to scroll up/scroll down now
  • Fixed not being able to craft ammo for the Lewis Gun
  • Fixed broken particles on small refinery drones in the fog
  • Fixed the "Disable COG front drill" quest
  • Fixed small drones not chasing the player

