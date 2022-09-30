Early Access Regular Update TWO

Welcome to Regular Update number TWO!

This will be the second of many updates, usually once a month, which adds to, improves and expands the game during Early Access.

This update features numerous fixes, improvements and balancing changes. Especially new is the chat hud, allow for players to talk to each other on screen when playing in Co-Op online multiplayer (default key is "u" but this can be changed in the remapping menu of Tutorial and Controls screen), and level 5 has had a big visual makeover.

Updated to version 1.5.7.1

New: Multiplayer ChatHUD working, at cosplay selection screen, in-game and post game end screens.

New: Multiplayer ChatHUD activation key defaults to "u". Chat options are currently not available via gamepad.

New: Multiplayer ChatHUD activation key can be remapped via Tutorial And Controls screen.

New/Change: Level 5 has a whole new post-industrial, overgrown aesthetic.

Change: Level 5 map title renamed to "The Overgrown Federal Genome Research Labratory" to match the new aesthetic.

New: Level 5 Boss special attack now has 3 randomized electric/lightning bolts.

Change: Level 5 Boss special attack explosions have large firey emitter removed as it hid the more subtle effects.

Fix: Level 5 Boss special attack recoil/arms animation now stops at the end of the special attack, previously it would keeping looping when it should not have been.

Change: Level 5 Boss special attack second and third explosions are now more randomized in location.

New: Level 5 introduces environmental hazards, this time in the shape of toxic leaks which feature the radiation warning symbol that radioactive elite monster leave upon death.

New: Level 3 Boss has portrait and loading screen.

Fix: Level 3 Boss has correct audio for melee attack.

Fix: Level 3 Boss Special Attack animation was missing half it's frames, now plays all the way through.

Fix: A medium/spit-attack spider datablock was wrongly named and thus less enemies were spawning in level 3 than expected.

Fix: Some transparent materials were using the wrong transparency and displaying bad edges.

Fix: Water Hazard's special attack final explosion rotating flash mesh now has normals pointing up so the player can actually see it.

New/Fix: Added extra checks for the "player curtain" to remove once the player has spawned, but I am pretty sure that the issues I found only happened in debug mode.

Fix: Crash on False Flag is active on victim Monster being killed when auto-cash function is used on deceased Monster attacker fixed ... and boy did this take some debugging.

Change: Rare Swag attack False Flag now has a 1 second delay before initiating incase the victim was killed in the original attack.

Fix: Array for ACHIEVEMENT 25 "WALLOP" now checks that client has it set if it already exists and a new level has loaded.

Fix: Array for ACHIEVEMENT 26 "ONE SHOT WONDER" now checks that client has it set if it already exists and a new level has loaded.

Fix: ACHIEVEMENT 26 "ONE SHOT WONDER" now checks that sourceClient is not an Ai due to False Flag swag attack being initiated.

Fix: Beating the Early Access build now drops the client at the success screen with the Main Menu, and displays client's score and their best ever highscore.

Change: Summer duvet has been stored and now Autumn duvet is on the bed for additional comfy.

Change/Balance: Nerfed "Sticky Plaster" Common Swag, timer now heals after seconds and resets after 60 seconds total, stacks reduce timer by 1 second, minimum 10 seconds.

Change/Balance: Nerfed "Sticky Plaster" Common Swag, heals 10 damage, stacks, caps at 50% maximum player health per 10 seconds.

Change/Balance: Buffed Sunrise's Special Evade with a 3 metre impulse and 2 second stun.

Change/Balance: Nerfed Southern Hospitality's Special Evade to 3 seconds from 4.

Change/Balance: Buffed Southern Hospitality's Special Evade with an extra second of invincibility to cover decloaking.

Change/Balance: Nerfed Water Hazard's Special Attack final explosion now checks for distance of last contact over 10 metres, previously 7.

Change/Balance: Nerfed Water Hazard's Special Evade now uses 50% more energy, maximum distance without buffs or modifiers is now 44 metres.

Change/Balance: Buffed Tank Spider (Level 3 enemy) damage bonus +50%, big monster with slow attack should do more damage.

Change/Balance: Buffed Hive Warrior (Level 5 ranged enemy) standard bullet damage +20%.

Change/Balance: Buffed Hive Warrior (Level 5 ranged enemy) special attack bullet damage +28%.

Change/Balance: Buffed Genome Engineered Brute (Level 5 melee enemy) damage bonus +60%, big monster with slow attack should do more damage.

Change: Swag now spawns a further 2 units higher and has more vertical force to prevent automatic collisions with the player.

Change: Cosplay character statistics for special evade now include maximum Range of evasion without buffs or temporary/permenant swag modifiers out of 50.

Change: Reduced large Player Character and Monster Boss textures to more reasonable sizes to speed up loading.

Change: Removed unused textures to speed up downloading.

Change: If there are too many enemy spawned due to level/time challenge/clients/difficulty equation, Ai pending spawn are removed, but now all spawned Ai get small increase to damage bonus to compensate.

Fix: Mouse-over hints now correctly named in Statistics and Leaderboard screens.

Fix: Leaderboards got stuck in a loop if the local client's score was less than the highscore, should have been more than the highscore.

Fix: Leaderboard entries were being truncated to scientific formula by engine's 6 digit limit rounding; eg: 1.15734e+07 = 11573400, now passed as a string via details to be accurate; eg: 11573444.

Change: Level 5 rock mesh normal map renamed due to bad naming convention.

Change: Radar now has correct background bitmap.

Change: Removed Shipping Build flag from final executable because I still think it causes some instability, build now has a memory manager at cost of ~10% fps performance.

Fix: Sometimes an Out Of Range Array warning for NULL client ghost when charging swag/inserting coins, no longer crashes - still can't find out why it's returning NULL though :/

New: Console can be accessed via tilde key (US keyboard) or ` (UK keyboard) or whatever key is below Esc, above TAB and left of 1 (your keyboard).

Fix: Removed horrible printf radar debugging console spam which I had accidentally left in.

Change: console.log now saves the console log in main game directory, useful if anyone comes across a crash.

Level 5 revamp, though I have since dropped the ground fog that is in this video.



See you next month for Regular Update 3!ːsteamthumbsupː