September 2022 Client Update

Chat
- The Profanity Filter is now on by default
- Certain words are now filtered regardless of the profanity filter being disabled. This is to reduce cases requiring moderation. Please do not attempt to circumvent this if you see you are typing words that are censored, or you may find yourself on the other end of a temporary or permanent suspension. Sorry.
User Interface
- fixed an issue where 2x2 targeting would use the small nodes instead of a 2x2 node on the map, which could lead to certain parts of the 2x2 selection to not correctly activate abilities (i.e., when you would select a part of the 2x2 grid that wasn't the top node)
- fixed an issue in which a fatal game error on the server would not correctly show the end game screen and the players would see error messages about it not being their turn or that they are not the controller of units that they owned (since the game was in a stopped state on the server)
- fixed a number of incorrect controller prompts (playstation when xbox controller or steam deck, or appearing when no controller is present)
- When the username and password is saved and the game is started, the login button will be highlighted rather than the username field (controller quality of life fix)
Art & Effects
- fixed an issue that could cause lines to persist from certain visual effects (paralyzed, immobile, invulnerable, etc)
- added a new effect for Spell Resistance which should help with visual performance
Performance
- fixed an issue which could cause errors that were logged when transfiguring, which could impact performance
- fixed logs printing in the unity log which should have not been
Descriptions and In-game Messages
- fixed condition description for Sabotage: Armor
- fixed spell text for Unobstructed View not appearing in game
Changed files in this update