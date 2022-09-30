October Update

New Features:

🔹The second phase of the Evolution Traits system is now active, the evolution tree. Level up your creature by gaining experience points from eating, killing creatures, and completing tasks. Every time your creature levels up it gains an evolution point. You can spend these evolution points to level up evolution nodes and enhance your creature in various ways. With the introduction of the evolution tree comes the relocation of the old stat bonus system into this new UI as the core evoltution nodes you can enhance for your creature. Access the evolution tree panel when you're playing a creature by pressing the "Escape" key and then clicking the "Evolution" button. Much more is planned for the evolution traits and evolution tree systems.

🔹Auto Eat/Drink Mode has been added to the game. Hold down the eat/drink key for two seconds while you're eating or drinking to start automatically eating or drinking without needing to hold the key down. Certain actions will cancel this mode.

🔹Tail-bending physics have been added to all creatures that have tails that could bend.

🔹For the player, all creatures that have a neck now turn their head towards where the camera is facing.

🔹AI creatures now look at their target.

🔹The F5 key toggles the player's dinosaur's head turning on and off. Useful for taking screenshots where your dinosaur doesn't look away from your screen. Look mode is enabled by default.

🔹When your creature reaches the elder growth stage it can now continue growing indefinitely.

Carcasses:

🔹The 3d model for meat torn from the corpse of creatures has been replaced with a new model. It is now a carcass-like 3d model.



🔹Carcasses can now contain an amount of flesh of up to 10 bites from the creature that tore it from the corpse, up from 5 bites.

🔹After a creature's body has 50% of its flesh remaining it turns into a carcass.

Species:

🔹A new species has been added to the game, the Giganotosaurus!



🔹A new species has been added to the game, the Kryptops!



Tasks:

🔹There are new tasks available for attacking, killing, and eating skorpiovenator, suchomimus, diplocaulus, edmontosaurus, padillasaurus, giganotosaurus, and kryptops.

🔹Now hatchlings only get tasks to attack, kill, or eat insects, instead of all species of creatures. This was done to make it easier to grow into a juvenile because traveling as a hatchling is very time consuming and dangerous.

🔹Juveniles can now also get tasks to attack, kill, and eat insects, but not exclusively.

🔹Now tiny creatures only get tasks to attack, kill, or eat insects, instead of all species of creatures. When they reach the elder growth stage they will be able to get tasks to kill other species.

🔹Hatchlings and Juveniles no longer get tasks to travel to different water sources to take a drink. In a lot of cases that was just too far to travel as a young creature.

Environment:

🔹The Savage Lands map has received vegetation changes.

🔹The Laurasian Woodland map has received vegetation changes.

🔹The Primal Mountains map has received vegetation changes.

🔹The Ancient Jungle map has received vegetation changes.

Changes:

🔹Increased creature AI turn speed dramatically.

🔹You can no longer attack while UI windows are open.

🔹You can no longer gain experience points from being around sunstones unless you have the accelerated growth buff or you are playing in a multiplayer game. This was done because it was too easy to gain experience points with no or little danger involved in singleplayer games. When I get AI creatures to swarm the sunstones I may enable this again with no required accelerated growth buff in singleplayer games.

Fixes:

🔹Fixed an issue where the stat evolution notifications weren't showing when you switched maps or were playing a multiplayer game.

🔹Fixed an issue where the bottom-right game hud wasn't seen by players with a 4:3 aspect ratio screen.

And many more changes, improvements, and fixes.