Infinite Stars - The Visual Novel update for 30 September 2022

Devlog 2022-09-30

Patchnotes

Small hotfix update.
-Fixed a few minor typos.
-Fixed an issue where you were convinced you dreamt about Lochem even if you didn't.
-Fixed an issue that was forcing players to confess their attraction towards Khalil.
-Fixed a crash to desktop when picking the They|Them pronouns,

