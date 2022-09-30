Small hotfix update.
-Fixed a few minor typos.
-Fixed an issue where you were convinced you dreamt about Lochem even if you didn't.
-Fixed an issue that was forcing players to confess their attraction towards Khalil.
-Fixed a crash to desktop when picking the They|Them pronouns,
Infinite Stars - The Visual Novel update for 30 September 2022
Devlog 2022-09-30
Small hotfix update.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update