Version 0.5.055 Update

Patch Notes

Major Additions:

Added the Endless Player House in Sepulchre. The player can buy the deed from the Mouldy Cauldron shop in town, and upgrade it just like Thornwood Manor, albeit at a much lower cost.

Balancing:

When attacking high-armour targets, a blue "armour buff" icon will now appear on the enemy health bar. This indicator is relative and will only display if the player's damage is reduced by a certain percentage.

When attacking high-armour targets, raised the minimum possible damage to 30% of the unmodified attack damage (was previously 1 damage).

Miscellaneous:

Updated and improved the Property Station model.

Entirely new look for the map. It's got a brand new illustrated style, and should prove to be much more comprehensible.



Added a very minor character to the starting island, who advises the player on how to get a map.

Added a new Endless Cartographer in the Endless region. This character can give the player a Cartography Notebook, just like their counterpart in Hallowshire.

The tilde key ( ` ) now brings up the console, regardless of whether the player is in Debug / Cheat mode. (Note: This is to help narrow down issues that players are facing that are difficult to repro on our end.)

Bug Fixes:

Fixed some missing dialogue for the Hallowshire Cartographer.

When completing the quest "A Morbid Appetite", the Urns of Anguish will now be removed from the player's inventory.

Fixed an issue with "barred" doors getting stuck in their "unbarred" animation, preventing the player from fully opening them.

Fixed a bug with dialogue showing incorrectly, related to the "Perchance to Dream" quest on the starting island.

And as always, please post any issues you come across or feedback you may have in the Discussion Forums.