VRM Posing Desktop update for 30 September 2022

[version3.3.7] I'm back to update work

Hi, I'm working on the update after a break for technical training.

I added the following features in version 3.3.7.

Improved UI when exporting images

When exporting images, we can now perform camera operations while checking the final image proportions.

I added many preset 3D models of buildings.

I know many users currently use mainly image backgrounds, but we hope this will be an opportunity for them to enjoy shooting 3D model backgrounds.

Others

  • Reset button for wind function
  • File name displayed in the list of loaded VRM files

Plans for major upcoming app features

  • Text on exported images
  • Exporting and importing scenes
  • loop animation of multiple poses (→ export animation clips and movies)
  • Improvements such as tagging workshop poses for search

I changed the update schedule site display from a list format to a board format. It is now easier to see what will be updated next.

https://evelyngamedev.notion.site/5bb7e50c57564d66ba72eca8aa9dc6f9?v=66b7079c3eac42468e9aae9095191c2c

About VRM1.0

As a test, I wrote code to support VRM1.0 in a test project.

https://twitter.com/EvelynSoloDev/status/1575152454039404544?s=20&t=DuSRBMiZ-BG_WoRE4d76Eg

However, I cannot reflect this in my product because Vroid SDK does not support VRM1.0 yet.

Once Pixv distributes the VRM1.0 supported version of Vroid SDK, I will support VRM1.0 in this application.

Thanks.

Changed files in this update

