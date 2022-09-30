[version3.3.7] I'm back to update work

Share · View all patches · Build 9629502 · Last edited 30 September 2022 – 20:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Hi, I'm working on the update after a break for technical training.

I added the following features in version 3.3.7.

Improved UI when exporting images

When exporting images, we can now perform camera operations while checking the final image proportions.

Building-related props presets

I added many preset 3D models of buildings.

I know many users currently use mainly image backgrounds, but we hope this will be an opportunity for them to enjoy shooting 3D model backgrounds.

Others

Reset button for wind function

File name displayed in the list of loaded VRM files

Plans for major upcoming app features

Text on exported images

Exporting and importing scenes

loop animation of multiple poses (→ export animation clips and movies)

Improvements such as tagging workshop poses for search

I changed the update schedule site display from a list format to a board format. It is now easier to see what will be updated next.

https://evelyngamedev.notion.site/5bb7e50c57564d66ba72eca8aa9dc6f9?v=66b7079c3eac42468e9aae9095191c2c

About VRM1.0

As a test, I wrote code to support VRM1.0 in a test project.

https://twitter.com/EvelynSoloDev/status/1575152454039404544?s=20&t=DuSRBMiZ-BG_WoRE4d76Eg

However, I cannot reflect this in my product because Vroid SDK does not support VRM1.0 yet.

Once Pixv distributes the VRM1.0 supported version of Vroid SDK, I will support VRM1.0 in this application.

Thanks.