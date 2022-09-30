Update 0.95 is out - TLI, Mercury, Bug Fixes



The 0.95 update will improve the logic surrounding Trans-Earth Injection (TEI) and how it behaves as you travel between Lunar and Earth SOI, and fixes many bugs related to this. It also adds the first PADs for the Lunar Module. These PADs will be provided when requesting PDI, Lunar Ascent and DPS burns. PAD sheets are also available in the CREW MEMBERS menu.

In addition, a lot of updates has been made to the Mercury program related to various visual models and general bug fixes all over the game.

Note: If you experience issues with this build, you can roll back to a previous version using the Steam Betas tab.

TEI

The logic surrounding TEI has been improved and should fix many of the reported issues. The two biggest issues are that it has been impossible to find a TEI-burn even if you are in a proper circular orbit around the Moon, and that the orbit is wrong once you enter Earth SOI (when timescale stops).



Initial PADs for the Lunar Module

With the changes to the DPS in the previous update, the LM has also received PADs (Preliminary Advisory Data). When requesting a DPS burn using the maneuver planner, P30 PAD is provided. Same applies for Powered Descent Initiation request and Lunar Ascent request.



Lunar Guidance Computer updates

I have corrected some major issues related to the LGC and save states, and corrected an exception that would make timers stop working correctly (mission timer in the CM and LM stops and countdowns does not work anymore).



Mercury Graphics Improvements

I have remade the Mercury LES tower, changed how it is rendered from the virtual cockpit and made some changes to the heatshield and landing bag.





Mercury Orbit Decay testing

A toggle (default off) has been added to Realism Settings to test an orbit decay function for the Mercury capsule only. This will circulate the orbit while passing through the upper parts of the atmosphere such as LEO. The closes point (Pe) of Earth will have the most drag.

VR

Some updates has been made to VR where a toggle (bindable in the Input Mapping (not for the VR controller)) to switch between 2d mode and VR mode to use features not yet implemented in VR. I have also fixed the ROGER button in the Lunar Module.

Thank you for reporting issues and helping me create a better game! :)