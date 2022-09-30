 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Treekeepers update for 30 September 2022

Treekeepers is Available Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 9629402 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Treekeepers is out!

It turns out making a multiplayer VR game is hard work. The last few months for me have been consumed with bugfixing, multi-platform playtesting, and preparing for release.

All that aside- Treekeepers is still very early in “Early Access”. Nearly everything but the core gameplay is subject to change and improve over time - and I welcome all your feedback! And bug reports, of course!

The community page here is a fine place to do it, but also please check out the new Discord page and get involved there if you’d like to help shape the game:
https://discord.gg/Z2vBb5Hnvt

Thanks all and happy Treekeeping!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link