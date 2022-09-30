Treekeepers is Available Now!

Treekeepers is out!

It turns out making a multiplayer VR game is hard work. The last few months for me have been consumed with bugfixing, multi-platform playtesting, and preparing for release.

All that aside- Treekeepers is still very early in “Early Access”. Nearly everything but the core gameplay is subject to change and improve over time - and I welcome all your feedback! And bug reports, of course!

The community page here is a fine place to do it, but also please check out the new Discord page and get involved there if you’d like to help shape the game:

https://discord.gg/Z2vBb5Hnvt

Thanks all and happy Treekeeping!