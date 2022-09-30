Patch 1.2.1 is live!

This week’s update is relatively small. Some time this week was spent planning ahead and improving some of our tools. Nevertheless we’ve managed to fix some bugs and add some new stuff…

If you start a new world, you might find a region is mysteriously frozen into an eternal winter, and you might also pick up rumors of a brand new location: the spiked spire. That last location prominently features ‘new’ mechanical spikes built by the ancient Marang, although you might now also encounter these spikes at other locations.

New Content

White wolflings

Eternal winter characteristic for regions

Cold Hearted condition

Mechanical spike hazards

The spiked spire location

Bug Fixes