Patch 1.2.1 is live!

This week’s update is relatively small. Some time this week was spent planning ahead and improving some of our tools. Nevertheless we’ve managed to fix some bugs and add some new stuff…
If you start a new world, you might find a region is mysteriously frozen into an eternal winter, and you might also pick up rumors of a brand new location: the spiked spire. That last location prominently features ‘new’ mechanical spikes built by the ancient Marang, although you might now also encounter these spikes at other locations.
New Content
- White wolflings
- Eternal winter characteristic for regions
- Cold Hearted condition
- Mechanical spike hazards
- The spiked spire location
Bug Fixes
- Dead enemies can no longer ‘see’ you, which would cause them to qualify as nearby hostile incorrectly.
- Quickly toggling and switching between presets works correctly.
- Fixes a number of minor generator issues.
- Fixes a number of typos and missing texts.
Changed files in this update