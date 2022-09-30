Last Epoch Developer Stream

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Join us as for our weekly Dev stream with Senior Game Designer Mike. Come and ask any questions you have about Last Epoch and its development.

The Stream Charity for August is Good Sports. "Good Sports drives equitable access in youth sports and physical activity, by supporting children in high-need communities to achieve their greatest potential, on the field and in life."

All twitch subscriptions, bits, and donations will be going towards this charity!

All past streams can be found on our youtube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/c/LastEpochGame/videos