RogueStone update for 30 September 2022

Patch 1.0.2 Update

30 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

*When Updating to 1.0.2 the patch will only reflect changes in the Update to New Fresh Games, with Cloud Save using the Old Version of the Game. If you want to see Changes you will want to Start a New Game.

Battle Taunts have been added to C-branch of the Campaign. This will be an ongoing addition with each branch B, A, and S having there own Battle Taunts to add flavor to the combat. I'm working towards a Combat Narrative to give the Turn-based Battles a more action like story element. I don't think I will add a plot or characters though, that wasn't my intent on the game.

I also added a tip Guide after the first battle, to give the game more direction.

1.1 will bring with it the complete Battle Taunts addition to the game for all branches of the campaign. C, B, A, and S.

Thank you and hope you enjoy the small update.

