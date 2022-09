The Industry Games Team – September 21, 2022 – Gilbert, AZ

From Left: Jason, Jeff, Chad, Thuan, John, Attila, and Warren. Not Pictured: Dominic (Lives East Coast)---

A big thanks to everyone who has played and helped us improve Dungeons of Sundaria during Early Access so far. We are working hard on the next dungeons and are looking forward to these additions and many further improvements.

Till next time, Adventurers

Industry Games Team